Who's Playing

Jacksonville Dolphins @ Eastern Kentucky Colonels

Current Records: Jacksonville 8-7, Eastern Kentucky 8-8

How To Watch

When: Saturday, January 11, 2025 at 4 p.m. ET

Saturday, January 11, 2025 at 4 p.m. ET Where: Baptist Health Arena -- Richmond, Kentucky

Baptist Health Arena -- Richmond, Kentucky TV: ESPN Plus

ESPN Plus Follow: CBS Sports App

CBS Sports App Online Streaming: Catch select College Basketball matches on Fubo (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)

What to Know

We've got another exciting Atlantic Sun matchup on schedule as the Jacksonville Dolphins and the Eastern Kentucky Colonels are set to tip at 4:00 p.m. ET on Saturday at Baptist Health Arena. Both come into the matchup bolstered by wins in their previous matches.

Jacksonville will bounce into Saturday's game after (finally) beating Bellarmine, who they had gone 0-6 against in their six prior meetings. Jacksonville enjoyed a cozy 74-59 win over Bellarmine on Thursday. The victory made it back-to-back wins for the Dolphins.

Jacksonville smashed the offensive glass and finished the game with 16 offensive rebounds. The team's really been improving in that area: they've now improved their offensive rebound total in three consecutive contests.

Meanwhile, there's no place like home for Eastern Kentucky, who bounced back after a tough loss on the road on Saturday. They walked away with a 79-74 victory over North Florida on Thursday.

Jacksonville's win ended a three-game drought on the road and puts them at 8-7. As for Eastern Kentucky, the victory got them back to even at 8-8.

Jacksonville came out on top in a nail-biter against Eastern Kentucky when the teams last played back in March of 2024, sneaking past 67-65. Does Jacksonville have another victory up their sleeve, or will Eastern Kentucky turn the tables on them? We'll have the answer soon enough.

Series History

Eastern Kentucky has won 4 out of their last 6 games against Jacksonville.