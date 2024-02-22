Who's Playing

N. Alabama Lions @ Eastern Kentucky Colonels

Current Records: N. Alabama 13-14, Eastern Kentucky 15-11

How To Watch

What to Know

We've got another exciting Atlantic Sun matchup on schedule as the Eastern Kentucky Colonels and the N. Alabama Lions are set to tip at 7:00 p.m. ET on February 22nd at Baptist Health Arena. Eastern Kentucky will be looking to keep their seven-game home win streak alive.

Last Saturday, the Colonels were able to grind out a solid victory over the Knights, taking the game 75-65.

Meanwhile, the point spread may have favored N. Alabama last Saturday, but the final result did not. They took a 87-79 hit to the loss column at the hands of the Governors.

The Colonels have been performing well recently as they've won 11 of their last 13 matchups, which provided a massive bump to their 15-11 record this season. As for the Lions, their loss ended a four-game streak of wins at home and dropped them to 13-14.

Fans should be in for an exciting game on Thursday as the pair are among the highest scoring teams in the league right now. Eastern Kentucky hasn't had any problem running up the score this season, having averaged 81.7 points per game. However, it's not like N. Alabama struggles in that department as they've been averaging 76.9 points per game. With both teams so easily able to put up points, the only question left is who can run the score up higher.

Looking forward, Eastern Kentucky is the favorite in this one, as the experts expect to see them win by 6.5 points. This contest will be their 13th straight as the favorites (so far over this stretch they are 10-2 against the spread).

Odds

Eastern Kentucky is a solid 6.5-point favorite against N. Alabama, according to the latest college basketball odds.

The oddsmakers had a good feel for the line for this one, as the game opened with the Colonels as a 7-point favorite.

The over/under is 154.5 points.

See college basketball picks for every single game, including this one, from SportsLine's advanced computer model. Get picks now.

Series History

Eastern Kentucky has won 3 out of their last 5 games against N. Alabama.