Who's Playing

North Florida Ospreys @ Eastern Kentucky Colonels

Current Records: North Florida 12-9, Eastern Kentucky 10-9

How To Watch

When: Saturday, January 27, 2024 at 4 p.m. ET

Saturday, January 27, 2024 at 4 p.m. ET Where: Baptist Health Arena -- Richmond, Kentucky

Baptist Health Arena -- Richmond, Kentucky Follow: CBS Sports App

CBS Sports App Online Streaming: Catch select College Basketball matches on Fubo (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)

What to Know

We've got another exciting Atlantic Sun matchup on schedule as the North Florida Ospreys and the Eastern Kentucky Colonels are set to tip at 4:00 p.m. ET on January 27th at Baptist Health Arena. Each of these teams will be fighting to keep a win streak alive as North Florida comes in on five and Eastern Kentucky on six.

Winning is just a little bit easier when you nail seven more threes than your opponent, a fact North Florida proved on Thursday. They came out on top against the Knights by a score of 71-63.

Meanwhile, the Colonels strolled past the Dolphins with points to spare on Thursday, taking the game 75-59.

The Ospreys' win bumped their record up to 12-9. As for the Colonels, they pushed their record up to 10-9 with that victory, which was their fourth straight at home.

Fans should be in for an exciting game on Saturday as the two teams are among the highest scoring teams in the league right now. North Florida hasn't had any problem running up the score this season, having averaged 77.7 points per game. However, it's not like Eastern Kentucky struggles in that department as they've been averaging 81.2 points per game. With both teams so easily able to put up points, the only question left is who can run the score up higher.

North Florida beat Eastern Kentucky 77-64 in their previous matchup back in February of 2023. The rematch might be a little tougher for North Florida since the team won't have the home-court advantage this time around. We'll see if the change in venue makes a difference.

Series History

Eastern Kentucky has won 2 out of their last 3 games against North Florida.