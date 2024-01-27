Who's Playing
North Florida Ospreys @ Eastern Kentucky Colonels
Current Records: North Florida 12-9, Eastern Kentucky 10-9
How To Watch
- When: Saturday, January 27, 2024 at 4 p.m. ET
- Where: Baptist Health Arena -- Richmond, Kentucky
- Follow: CBS Sports App
- Online Streaming: Catch select College Basketball matches on Fubo (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)
What to Know
We've got another exciting Atlantic Sun matchup on schedule as the North Florida Ospreys and the Eastern Kentucky Colonels are set to tip at 4:00 p.m. ET on January 27th at Baptist Health Arena. Each of these teams will be fighting to keep a win streak alive as North Florida comes in on five and Eastern Kentucky on six.
Winning is just a little bit easier when you nail seven more threes than your opponent, a fact North Florida proved on Thursday. They came out on top against the Knights by a score of 71-63.
Meanwhile, the Colonels strolled past the Dolphins with points to spare on Thursday, taking the game 75-59.
The Ospreys' win bumped their record up to 12-9. As for the Colonels, they pushed their record up to 10-9 with that victory, which was their fourth straight at home.
Fans should be in for an exciting game on Saturday as the two teams are among the highest scoring teams in the league right now. North Florida hasn't had any problem running up the score this season, having averaged 77.7 points per game. However, it's not like Eastern Kentucky struggles in that department as they've been averaging 81.2 points per game. With both teams so easily able to put up points, the only question left is who can run the score up higher.
North Florida beat Eastern Kentucky 77-64 in their previous matchup back in February of 2023. The rematch might be a little tougher for North Florida since the team won't have the home-court advantage this time around. We'll see if the change in venue makes a difference.
Series History
Eastern Kentucky has won 2 out of their last 3 games against North Florida.
- Feb 22, 2023 - North Florida 77 vs. Eastern Kentucky 64
- Jan 22, 2022 - Eastern Kentucky 67 vs. North Florida 58
- Nov 25, 2020 - Eastern Kentucky 80 vs. North Florida 67