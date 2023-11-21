Who's Playing

Prairie View Panthers @ Eastern Kentucky Colonels

Current Records: Prairie View 3-2, Eastern Kentucky 2-1

How To Watch

When: Tuesday, November 21, 2023 at 12 p.m. ET

Tuesday, November 21, 2023 at 12 p.m. ET Where: Baptist Health Arena -- Richmond, Kentucky

Baptist Health Arena -- Richmond, Kentucky

Fubo's holiday offer just kicked off - For a limited time, new subscribers can save $40 on Fubo's Pro, Elite, and Premier plans ($20 off the first and second months) Ticket Cost: $6.00

What to Know

The Eastern Kentucky Colonels will stay at home for another game and welcome the Prairie View Panthers at 12:00 p.m. ET on November 21st at Baptist Health Arena. Eastern Kentucky might want some stickum for this match since the team gave up 12 turnovers on Friday.

The point spread may have favored Eastern Kentucky last Friday, but the final result did not. They fell 80-74 to the Skyhawks.

Meanwhile, the Panthers earned a 78-66 victory over the Skyhawks on Sunday. The victory made it back-to-back wins for Prairie View.

The Colonels' loss dropped their record down to 2-1. As for the Panthers, they now have a winning record of 3-2.

Looking ahead to Tuesday, Eastern Kentucky is the favorite in this one, as the experts expect to see them win by 11.5 points. This contest will be their fourth straight at home (so far over this stretch they are 1-1 against the spread).

This contest is one where the number of possessions is likely to be a big factor: Eastern Kentucky have been smashing the glass this season, having averaged 51.3 rebounds per game. However, it's not like Prairie View struggles in that department as they've been averaging 39.8 per game. Given these competing strengths, it'll be interesting to see how their clash plays out. Come back here after the game to find expert analysis of the match and other NCAA Basketball content.

Odds

Eastern Kentucky is a big 11.5-point favorite against Prairie View, according to the latest college basketball odds.

The oddsmakers had a good feel for the line for this one, as the game opened with the Colonels as a 11-point favorite.

The over/under is set at 151 points.

Series History

Prairie View won the only game these two teams have played in the last 6 years.