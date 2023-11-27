Who's Playing

Troy Trojans @ Eastern Kentucky Colonels

Current Records: Troy 3-3, Eastern Kentucky 2-2

How To Watch

When: Monday, November 27, 2023 at 7 p.m. ET

Monday, November 27, 2023 at 7 p.m. ET Where: Baptist Health Arena -- Richmond, Kentucky

Baptist Health Arena -- Richmond, Kentucky Follow: CBS Sports App

What to Know

Troy has enjoyed a three-game homestand but will soon have to dust off their road jerseys. They will square off against the Eastern Kentucky Colonels at 7:00 p.m. ET on Monday at Baptist Health Arena. Troy might want some stickum for this contest since the team gave up 12 turnovers on Friday.

On Friday, the Trojans beat the Tigers 80-67.

Meanwhile, the point spread may have favored Eastern Kentucky last Tuesday, but the final result did not. They took a 76-64 hit to the loss column at the hands of the Panthers. Eastern Kentucky has now taken an 'L' in back-to-back games.

The losses dropped the Trojans to 3-3 and the Tigers to 2-5.

This contest is one where the number of possessions is likely to be a big factor: Troy have been smashing the glass this season, having averaged 43.5 rebounds per game. However, it's not like Eastern Kentucky struggles in that department as they've been even better at 51.8 per game. Given these competing strengths, it'll be interesting to see how their clash plays out. Check CBS Sports after the action for a full breakdown of the game and more NCAA Basketball content.