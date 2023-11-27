Who's Playing

Troy Trojans @ Eastern Kentucky Colonels

Current Records: Troy 3-3, Eastern Kentucky 2-2

When: Monday, November 27, 2023 at 7 p.m. ET

Where: Baptist Health Arena -- Richmond, Kentucky

What to Know

Troy has enjoyed a three-game homestand but will soon have to dust off their road jerseys. They will square off against the Eastern Kentucky Colonels at 7:00 p.m. ET on Monday at Baptist Health Arena. Eastern Kentucky took a loss in their last contest and will be looking to turn the tables on Troy, who comes in off a win.

Last Friday, the Trojans were able to grind out a solid victory over the Tigers, taking the game 80-67.

Meanwhile, the point spread may have favored Eastern Kentucky last Tuesday, but the final result did not. They fell 76-64 to the Panthers. Eastern Kentucky has now taken an 'L' in back-to-back games.

The losses dropped the Trojans to 3-3 and the Tigers to 2-5.

Troy is hoping to beat the odds on Monday, as the experts think they're headed for a loss.

This contest is one where the number of possessions is likely to be a big factor: Troy have been smashing the glass this season, having averaged 43.5 rebounds per game. However, it's not like Eastern Kentucky struggles in that department as they've been even better at 51.8 per game. Given these competing strengths, it'll be interesting to see how their clash plays out. Check back here after the action for a full breakdown and analysis of the contest.

Odds

Eastern Kentucky is a 5-point favorite against Troy, according to the latest college basketball odds.

The oddsmakers had a good feel for the line for this one, as the game opened with the Colonels as a 4.5-point favorite.

The over/under is set at 150.5 points.

