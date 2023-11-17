Who's Playing

UT Martin Skyhawks @ Eastern Kentucky Colonels

Current Records: UT Martin 2-1, Eastern Kentucky 2-0

How To Watch

When: Friday, November 17, 2023 at 7 p.m. ET

Baptist Health Arena -- Richmond, Kentucky

Online Streaming: Catch select College Basketball matches on fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)

What to Know

The UT Martin Skyhawks will head out on the road to face off against the Eastern Kentucky Colonels at 7:00 p.m. ET on Friday at Baptist Health Arena. Keep an eye on the score for this one: both teams posted some lofty point totals in their previous games.

Last Monday, the Skyhawks strolled past the Bearcats with points to spare, taking the game 90-72. The victory was just what UT Martin needed coming off of a 87-63 loss in their prior matchup.

Meanwhile, winning is just a little bit easier when you work as a team to rack up 20 more assists than your opponent, a fact Eastern Kentucky proved on Friday. They put a hurting on the at home to the tune of 133-75. The match was pretty much decided by the half, when the score had already reached 72-38.

The Skyhawks now have a winning record of 2-1. As for the Colonels, the victory makes it two in a row for them and bumps their season record up to 2-0.

UT Martin is hoping to beat the odds on Friday, as the experts think they're headed for a loss.

This contest is one where the number of possessions is likely to be a big factor: UT Martin have been smashing the glass this season, having averaged 47.3 rebounds per game. However, it's not like Eastern Kentucky struggles in that department as they've been even better at 54.5 per game. Given these competing strengths, it'll be interesting to see how their clash plays out. Check CBS Sports after the action for a full breakdown of the game and more NCAA Basketball content.

Odds

Eastern Kentucky is a big 8-point favorite against UT Martin, according to the latest college basketball odds.

The line on this game has moved quite a bit since it opened, as it started out with the Colonels as a 11-point favorite.

The oddsmakers are expecting fireworks from the offense and set the over/under at a high 165.5 points.

Series History

Eastern Kentucky has won 5 out of their last 8 games against UT Martin.