Who's Playing
Alice Lloyd College @ Eastern Kentucky
What to Know
The Eastern Kentucky Colonels have the luxury of staying home another game and will welcome the Alice Lloyd College Eagles at 3 p.m. ET Dec. 31 at McBrayer Arena. The Colonels earned a 99-63 win in their most recent contest against Alice Lloyd College in November of 2019.
While not quite a landslide, the game between Eastern Kentucky and the Northern Kentucky Norse last week was still a pretty decisive one as Eastern Kentucky wrapped it up with an 81-68 win at home.
Meanwhile, there's no need to mince words: Alice Lloyd College lost to the Morehead State Eagles two weeks ago, and they lost bad. The score wound up at 87-47.
Eastern Kentucky's victory lifted them to 7-6 while Alice Lloyd College's defeat dropped them down to 0-0. We'll see if Eastern Kentucky can repeat their recent success or if Alice Lloyd College bounces back and reverse their fortune.
How To Watch
- When: Friday at 3 p.m. ET
- Where: McBrayer Arena -- Richmond, Kentucky
- TV: ESPN Plus
- Follow: CBS Sports App
Series History
Eastern Kentucky won the only game these two teams have played in the last seven years.
- Nov 19, 2019 - Eastern Kentucky 99 vs. Alice Lloyd College 63