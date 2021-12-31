Who's Playing

Alice Lloyd College @ Eastern Kentucky

What to Know

The Eastern Kentucky Colonels have the luxury of staying home another game and will welcome the Alice Lloyd College Eagles at 3 p.m. ET Dec. 31 at McBrayer Arena. The Colonels earned a 99-63 win in their most recent contest against Alice Lloyd College in November of 2019.

While not quite a landslide, the game between Eastern Kentucky and the Northern Kentucky Norse last week was still a pretty decisive one as Eastern Kentucky wrapped it up with an 81-68 win at home.

Meanwhile, there's no need to mince words: Alice Lloyd College lost to the Morehead State Eagles two weeks ago, and they lost bad. The score wound up at 87-47.

Eastern Kentucky's victory lifted them to 7-6 while Alice Lloyd College's defeat dropped them down to 0-0. We'll see if Eastern Kentucky can repeat their recent success or if Alice Lloyd College bounces back and reverse their fortune.

How To Watch

When: Friday at 3 p.m. ET

Friday at 3 p.m. ET Where: McBrayer Arena -- Richmond, Kentucky

McBrayer Arena -- Richmond, Kentucky TV: ESPN Plus

ESPN Plus Follow: CBS Sports App

Series History

Eastern Kentucky won the only game these two teams have played in the last seven years.