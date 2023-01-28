Who's Playing

Bellarmine @ Eastern Kentucky

Current Records: Bellarmine 10-12; Eastern Kentucky 13-9

What to Know

Get ready for an Atlantic Sun battle as the Bellarmine Knights and the Eastern Kentucky Colonels will face off at 7 p.m. ET Saturday at McBrayer Arena. Bellarmine will be strutting in after a victory while Eastern Kentucky will be stumbling in from a loss.

The Colonels are out to make up for these teams' game on Thursday. Bellarmine escaped with a win by the margin of a single free throw, 72-71.

Despite Bellarmine winning this past one, the oddsmakers have Eastern Kentucky as a 6.5-point favorite. However, those who like betting on the underdog should be happy to hear that the Knights are 6-3 against the spread when expected to lose.

Bellarmine's win brought them up to 10-12 while Eastern Kentucky's defeat pulled them down to 13-9. A couple stats to keep in the back of your head while watching: Bellarmine comes into the contest boasting the 25th fewest steals given up per game in college basketball at 5.3. But Eastern Kentucky enters the matchup with nine steals per game on average, good for 27th best in college basketball. Ball control might end up being a major factor in this one.

How To Watch

When: Saturday at 7 p.m. ET

Saturday at 7 p.m. ET Where: McBrayer Arena -- Richmond, Kentucky

McBrayer Arena -- Richmond, Kentucky Follow: CBS Sports App

Odds

The Colonels are a solid 6.5-point favorite against the Knights, according to the latest college basketball odds.

The oddsmakers were right in line with the betting community on this one, as the game opened as a 6.5-point spread, and stayed right there.

Over/Under: -111

See college basketball picks for every single game, including this one, from SportsLine's advanced computer model. Get picks now.

Series History

Bellarmine have won two out of their last three games against Eastern Kentucky.