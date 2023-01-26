The Eastern Kentucky Colonels will try to remain in strong form when they face the Bellarmine Knights on Thursday night. Eastern Kentucky has won five of its last six games, including a 74-59 win at Austin Peay. Bellarmine had its two-game winning streak snapped in a 69-49 loss at Lipscomb last Saturday.

Tipoff is set for 6:30 p.m. ET. The Colonels are favored by 2.5 points in the latest Bellarmine vs. Eastern Kentucky odds from Caesars Sportsbook, while the over/under is set at 137.5.

Bellarmine vs. Eastern Kentucky spread: EKU -2.5

Bellarmine vs. Eastern Kentucky over/under: 138 points

Bellarmine vs. Eastern Kentucky money line: Bellarmine +118, EKU -140

Why Bellarmine can cover

Bellarmine will be happy to return home for the first time since Jan. 14, when it rolled to a 61-41 win against Florida Gulf Coast as a 3.5-point underdog. The Knights also pulled off a 69-58 upset over Murray State as 2.5-point underdogs in December, as senior guard Garrett Tipton scored 25 points and grabbed seven rebounds. Tipton leads the team with 12.1 points and 3.5 rebounds.

Freshman guard Ben Johnson has been an excellent scoring option off the bench, adding 9.9 points per game. The Knights have been excellent in the month of January in recent years, winning 16 of their last 20 games. Eastern Kentucky has struggled away from home, winning just three of its last 20 road contests.

Why Eastern Kentucky can cover

Eastern Kentucky has been in an excellent stretch since mid-December, winning eight of its last 10 games. The Colonels bounced back from a loss at Lipscomb with a 74-59 win at Austin Peay on Saturday, covering the spread as 3-point favorites. They jumped out to an 8-point lead at halftime and then cruised to the win in the second half.

Junior guard Devontae Blanton leads Eastern Kentucky with 15.6 points, 6.5 rebounds and 2.8 assists per game. Michael Moreno is the team's second-leading scorer with 12.4 points and 6.1 rebounds per game, while Leland Walker is chipping in 9.6 points off the bench. Eastern Kentucky has covered the spread in four of its last five games, and Bellarmine has only covered once in its last five games.

