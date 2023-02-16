Who's Playing

Cent. Arkansas @ Eastern Kentucky

Current Records: Cent. Arkansas 9-18; Eastern Kentucky 17-10

What to Know

After two games on the road, the Eastern Kentucky Colonels are heading back home. The Colonels and the Cent. Arkansas Bears will face off in an Atlantic Sun battle at 7:30 p.m. ET Thursday at McBrayer Arena. Eastern Kentucky is out to keep their 11-game home win streak alive.

Eastern Kentucky came up short against the Liberty Flames on Saturday, falling 83-73.

Meanwhile, Cent. Arkansas beat the Austin Peay Governors 76-69 on Saturday.

Eastern Kentucky is the favorite in this one, with an expected 12.5-point margin of victory. There could be an interesting gambling play in this one, as they have done quite well against the spread at home this season while Cent. Arkansas have struggled against the spread on the road.

The Colonels came out on top in a nail-biter against the Bears in the teams' previous meeting in January, sneaking past 77-75. Will Eastern Kentucky repeat their success, or does Cent. Arkansas have a better game plan this time around? We'll find out soon enough.

How To Watch

When: Thursday at 7:30 p.m. ET

Thursday at 7:30 p.m. ET Where: McBrayer Arena -- Richmond, Kentucky

McBrayer Arena -- Richmond, Kentucky Follow: CBS Sports App

Odds

The Colonels are a big 12.5-point favorite against the Bears, according to the latest college basketball odds.

The oddsmakers had a good feel for the line for this one, as the game opened with the Colonels as a 12-point favorite.

Over/Under: -110

Series History

Cent. Arkansas have won two out of their last three games against Eastern Kentucky.