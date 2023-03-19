Who's Playing

Cleveland State @ Eastern Kentucky

Regular Season Records: Cleveland State 21-13; Eastern Kentucky 20-13

What to Know

The Cleveland State Vikings will face off against the Eastern Kentucky Colonels in a playoff matchup at Ocean Center at 11 a.m. ET on Sunday. Cleveland State will be hoping to build upon the 65-51 win they picked up against Eastern Kentucky when they previously played in November of 2019.

The Vikings were close but no cigar last week as they fell 63-61 to the Northern Kentucky Norse. Despite the defeat, Cleveland State got a solid performance out of guard Deshon Parker, who had 14 points and six assists in addition to five rebounds.

Meanwhile, Eastern Kentucky was within striking distance but couldn't close the gap two weeks ago as they fell 79-73 to the Liberty Flames. Eastern Kentucky's loss came about despite a quality game from guard Devontae Blanton, who had 23 points along with nine boards.

With the two teams each stumbling in off of a loss, both will be hungry for the win. Check back to see which squad is able to work their way into the win column.

How To Watch

When: Sunday at 11 a.m. ET

Sunday at 11 a.m. ET Where: Ocean Center -- Daytona Beach, Florida

Ocean Center -- Daytona Beach, Florida Follow: CBS Sports App

Series History

Cleveland State won the only game these two teams have played in the last nine years.