Who's Playing

Liberty @ Eastern Kentucky

Current Records: Liberty 12-4; Eastern Kentucky 9-7

What to Know

The Eastern Kentucky Colonels will be returning home after a two-game road trip. The Colonels and the Liberty Flames will face off in an Atlantic Sun battle at 1 p.m. ET on Sunday at McBrayer Arena. Both teams seek to continue their momentum from their previous wins.

On Thursday, Eastern Kentucky narrowly escaped with a victory as the team sidled past the Cent. Arkansas Bears 77-75.

Meanwhile, the Jacksonville State Gamecocks typically have all the answers at home, but on Thursday Liberty proved too difficult a challenge. The Flames couldn't have asked for a better start to 2023 than the 75-41 stomp they dished out against the Gamecocks at home. It should come as no surprise that the experts had more or less unanimously put their money on Liberty.

Eastern Kentucky is now 9-7 while Liberty sits at 12-4. A couple numbers to keep in mind before tip-off: The Colonels enter the matchup with 80.8 points per game on average, good for 30th best in college basketball. But the Flames rank 12th in college basketball when it comes to points allowed per game, with only 58.6 on average. We'll see which of these strengths -- offense or defense -- will win out.

How To Watch

When: Sunday at 1 p.m. ET

Sunday at 1 p.m. ET Where: McBrayer Arena -- Richmond, Kentucky

McBrayer Arena -- Richmond, Kentucky Follow: CBS Sports App

Series History

Liberty won the only game these two teams have played in the last nine years.