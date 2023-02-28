Who's Playing

North Alabama @ Eastern Kentucky

Regular Season Records: North Alabama 18-13; Eastern Kentucky 19-12

What to Know

After a two-game homestand, the North Alabama Lions will be on the road. They and the Eastern Kentucky Colonels are set to clash at 7 p.m. ET Feb. 28 at McBrayer Arena in the second round of the Atlantic Sun Conference Tourney. If the game is anything like the Lions' 98-93 win from their previous meeting in February, the scorekeeper will be kept real busy.

North Alabama came up short against the Jacksonville State Gamecocks this past Friday, falling 92-83.

Meanwhile, Eastern Kentucky sure made it a nail-biter, but they managed to escape with a 56-52 victory over the Jacksonville Dolphins this past Friday.

North Alabama is expected to lose this next one by 7. They have failed bettors playing the spread in their past two games, so buyers beware.

Eastern Kentucky's win lifted them to 19-12 while North Alabama's loss dropped them down to 18-13. We'll see if Eastern Kentucky can repeat their recent success or if North Alabama bounces back and reverse their fortune.

How To Watch

When: Tuesday at 7 p.m. ET

Tuesday at 7 p.m. ET Where: McBrayer Arena -- Richmond, Kentucky

McBrayer Arena -- Richmond, Kentucky TV: ESPN Plus

ESPN Plus Follow: CBS Sports App

Odds

The Colonels are a solid 7-point favorite against the Lions, according to the latest college basketball odds.

The oddsmakers were right in line with the betting community on this one, as the game opened as a 7-point spread, and stayed right there.

Over/Under: -110

Series History

North Alabama have won two out of their last three games against Eastern Kentucky.