Who's Playing

Radford @ Eastern Kentucky

Current Records: Radford 6-5; Eastern Kentucky 5-6

What to Know

The Eastern Kentucky Colonels will square off against the Radford Highlanders at 2 p.m. ET Saturday at McBrayer Arena. Eastern Kentucky will be hoping to build upon the 88-75 win they picked up against Radford when they previously played in November of last year.

It was close but no cigar for the Colonels as they fell 64-61 to the Northern Kentucky Norse on Wednesday.

Meanwhile, Radford came up short against the VCU Rams on Wednesday, falling 70-62.

Barring any buzzer beaters, Eastern Kentucky is expected to win a tight contest. Those playing the odds have seen things go back and forth with Eastern Kentucky, who are 4-4 against the spread.

With both teams hitting sour notes in their previous games, they will no doubt be looking to produce a better outcome in this one. Check back to see which squad is able to work their way into the win column.

How To Watch

When: Saturday at 2 p.m. ET

Saturday at 2 p.m. ET Where: McBrayer Arena -- Richmond, Kentucky

McBrayer Arena -- Richmond, Kentucky Follow: CBS Sports App

Odds

The Colonels are a slight 2-point favorite against the Highlanders, according to the latest college basketball odds.

The oddsmakers were right in line with the betting community on this one, as the game opened as a 2-point spread, and stayed right there.

Over/Under: -110

Series History

Eastern Kentucky won the only game these two teams have played in the last eight years.