The Eastern Kentucky Colonels and the Southeast Missouri State Redhawks are set to square off Monday in an Ohio Valley matchup at 3 p.m. ET at the Show Me Center. Southeast Missouri State is 9-14 overall and 7-5 at home, while the Colonels are 18-6 overall and 9-4 on the road. The Colonels are 12-4 against the spread in their last 16 games following a straight-up loss of more than 20 points. The Redhawks are 16-6 against the spread in their last 22 games after scoring more than 90 points in their previous game.

The Colonels are favored by 4.5 points in the latest Southeast Missouri State vs. Eastern Kentucky odds from William Hill Sportsbook, and the over-under is set at 152.5. Before entering any Eastern Kentucky vs. Southeast Missouri State picks, you'll want to see the college basketball predictions from the model at SportsLine.

The SportsLine Projection Model simulates every Division I college basketball game 10,000 times. Over the past four-plus years, the proprietary computer model has generated an impressive profit of over $2,200 for $100 players on its top-rated college basketball picks against the spread. Anyone who has followed it has seen huge returns.

Now, the model has set its sights on SEMO vs. EKU. You can head to SportsLine to see its picks. Here are several college basketball odds for EKU vs. SEMO:

Southeast Missouri State vs. Eastern Kentucky spread: EKU -4.5

Southeast Missouri State vs. Eastern Kentucky over-under: 152.5 points

Southeast Missouri State vs. Eastern Kentucky money line: EKU -200, SEMO +170

What you need to know about Eastern Kentucky

The Colonels are out for revenge after dropping a 94-72 decision to Southeast Missouri State on Saturday, a loss that snapped a three-game winning streak. Michael Moreno scored a game-high 19 points in the loss.

Tre King scores a team-high 15.4 points per game, and also pulls in a team-best 6.4 rebounds per outing. Wendell Green Jr. distributes 5.2 assists per outing. The Colonels enter Monday's matchup with 19.7 turnovers forced on average, good for fourth-best in college basketball.

What you need to know about Southeast Missouri State

Chris Harris scored 18 points and dealt seven assists in the victory over EKU on Saturday. Harris leads SEMO in scoring at 12.5 points per game. Nana Akenten pulls in 5.7 rebounds and DQ Nicholas deals 3.2 assists per outing.

Southeast Missouri State accrues the 31st-most turnovers per game in college basketball, averaging 15.9 turnovers per game.

How to make Eastern Kentucky vs. Southeast Missouri State picks

The model has simulated SEMO vs. Eastern Kentucky 10,000 times and the results are in. It is leaning under on the total, and it's also generated a point-spread pick that is hitting in almost 60 percent of simulations. You can only see the pick at SportsLine.

So who wins Southeast Missouri State vs. Eastern Kentucky? And which side of the spread cashes in almost 60 percent of simulations? Visit SportsLine now to find out which side of the Eastern Kentucky vs. Southeast Missouri State spread you need to jump on Monday, all from the model that has crushed its college basketball picks, and find out.