The SIU-Edwardsville Cougars and the Eastern Kentucky Colonels will face off Monday in an Ohio Valley clash at 3 p.m. ET at Sam M. Vadalabene Center. The Cougars are 7-9 overall and 1-4 at home, while Eastern Kentucky is 14-4 overall and 5-2 on the road. The Colonels are 5-1-1 against the spread in their last seven games as a favorite. The Cougars, meanwhile, are 5-1 against the spread in their last six games following an against-the-spread loss.

The underdog is 8-3 against the spread in the last 11 meetings between these two teams. The Colonels are favored by 9.5-points in the latest SIU-Edwardsville vs. Eastern Kentucky odds from William Hill Sportsbook, and the over-under is set at 151.

SIU-Edwardsville vs. Eastern Kentucky spread: SIU-Edwardsville +9.5

SIU-Edwardsville vs. Eastern Kentucky over-under: 151 points

SIU-Edwardsville vs. Eastern Kentucky money line: Eastern Kentucky -450, SIU-Edwardsville +350

What you need to know about SIU-Edwardsville



The Cougars absorbed a 94-62 pounding from Belmont on Saturday. Carlos Curtis dropped 20 points and grabbed seven rebounds in the loss.

Sidney Wilson leads SIU-Edwardsville in scoring at 13.8 points per game. Mike Adewunmi pulls in 6.3 rebounds and Courtney Carter dishes 3.6 assists per game. SIU-Edwardsville has allowed its opponents an average of 8.8 steals per game, the 10th most in college basketball.

What you need to know about Eastern Kentucky

Eastern Kentucky dropped its second straight game on Saturday, falling to Murray State 76-64. Wendell Green scored 24 points in the loss.

Tre King scores 16.4 points and grabs 7.5 rebounds per game. Green dishes a team-best 5.7 assists per outing. The Colonels enter Monday boasting the most steals per game in college basketball at 11.3.

