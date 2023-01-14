Who's Playing

Stetson @ Eastern Kentucky

Current Records: Stetson 10-6; Eastern Kentucky 11-7

What to Know

The Eastern Kentucky Colonels will stay at home another game and welcome the Stetson Hatters at 3 p.m. ET Jan. 14 at McBrayer Arena. After both teams made easy work of their previous opponents, one of them is set up to suffer a discouraging change of fortune.

Eastern Kentucky took their game against the Florida Gulf Coast Eagles on Thursday by a conclusive 97-76 score.

Meanwhile, everything went the Hatters' way against the Bellarmine Knights on Thursday as they made off with an 80-51 win.

Barring any buzzer beaters, Eastern Kentucky is expected to win a tight contest Saturday. But bettors beware: they are only 1-3 against the spread when favored.

The wins brought the Colonels up to 11-7 and Stetson to 10-6. A couple stats to keep in the back of your head while watching: Eastern Kentucky ranks 21st in college basketball when it comes to steals per game, with 9.5 on average. But Stetson enters the contest with only 4.8 steals given up per game on average, good for sixth best in college basketball. Ball control might end up being a major factor in this one.

How To Watch

When: Saturday at 3 p.m. ET

Saturday at 3 p.m. ET Where: McBrayer Arena -- Richmond, Kentucky

McBrayer Arena -- Richmond, Kentucky Follow: CBS Sports App

Odds

The Colonels are a slight 2.5-point favorite against the Hatters, according to the latest college basketball odds.

The oddsmakers were right in line with the betting community on this one, as the game opened as a 2.5-point spread, and stayed right there.

Over/Under: -111

Series History

Stetson won the only game these two teams have played in the last nine years.