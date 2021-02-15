The Eastern Kentucky Colonels travel to take on the Tennessee Tech Golden Eagles on Monday afternoon. The Colonels are 16-5 overall and third in the OVC with a 10-4 conference mark. Tennessee Tech is 3-19 on the season and is 11th in the OVC with a 3-12 conference record.

Tip-off is set for 4 p.m. ET. William Hill Sportsbook lists the Colonels as 7.5-point favorites, down half a point from the opening line. The over-under for total points expected is set at 151.5 in the latest Eastern Kentucky vs. Tennessee Tech odds. Before making any Tennessee Tech vs. Eastern Conference picks, check out the college basketball predictions from the SportsLine Projection Model.

The model simulates every Division I college basketball game 10,000 times.

Now, the model has set its sights on EKU vs. Tennessee Tech. Here are several college basketball odds and trends for Tennessee Tech vs. EKU:

EKU vs. Tennessee Tech spread: EKU -7.5

EKU vs. Tennessee Tech over-under: 151.5 points

EKU vs. Tennessee Tech money line: EKU -340; TTU +270

Why Eastern Kentucky can cover



EKU has one of the nation's top offenses, averaging 82.7 points per game. Forward Tre King has been EKU's best overall player, averaging 15.7 points, 6.9 rebounds and 1.2 blocks per game. He's hitting 48.1 percent of his attempts from the field.

Guard Wendell Green Jr. has been EKU's been perimeter player, averaging 14.6 points and 5.3 assists per game. The Colonels are 11-8 against the spread on the season and they have an impressive 7-3 ATS mark on the road.

Why Tennessee Tech can cover

The Golden Eagles have struggled overall, but all three of their wins this season have come at home. That includes an 80-67 victory over Eastern Illinois on Saturday. The Golden Eagles are 10-9 against the spread as underdogs this season. They stayed within the 10.5-point spread in a 90-80 loss at EKU earlier this season.

Guard Jr. Clay leads the team with 16.1 points per game. He scored 22 points and hit 44.4 percent of his 3-pointer attempts in the win over Eastern Illinois.

How to make Tennessee Tech vs. Eastern Kentucky picks

The model is leaning under on the total. It has also generated an against-the-spread pick that is hitting in 60 percent of simulations.

So who wins Tennessee Tech vs. Eastern Kentucky? And which side of the spread hits in 60 percent of simulations?