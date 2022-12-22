Who's Playing

UNCG @ Eastern Kentucky

Current Records: UNCG 6-6; Eastern Kentucky 6-6

What to Know

The UNCG Spartans have enjoyed the comforts of home their last two games, but now they must head out on the road. They and the Eastern Kentucky Colonels will compete for holiday cheer at 2 p.m. ET on Thursday at McBrayer Arena. These two teams come into the matchup bolstered by wins in their previous games.

The Spartans took their game at home on Sunday with ease, bagging a 120-48 victory over the Warren Wilson Owls.

Meanwhile, the Radford Highlanders typically have all the answers at home, but this past Saturday Eastern Kentucky proved too difficult a challenge. Eastern Kentucky came out on top in a nail-biter against Radford, sneaking past 67-65. Having forecasted a close win for Eastern Kentucky, the oddsmakers were right on the money.

The wins brought UNCG up to 6-6 and the Colonels to a reciprocal 6-6. With back-to-back wins few and far between for both teams -- the Spartans are 2-3 after wins, Eastern Kentucky 1-4 this year -- a win will be a boon for either squad.

How To Watch

When: Thursday at 2 p.m. ET

Thursday at 2 p.m. ET Where: McBrayer Arena -- Richmond, Kentucky

McBrayer Arena -- Richmond, Kentucky Follow: CBS Sports App

Series History

This is the first time these teams have played each other within the last seven years.