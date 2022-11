Who's Playing

Western Kentucky @ Eastern Kentucky

What to Know

The Western Kentucky Hilltoppers are 4-1 against the Eastern Kentucky Colonels since December of 2015, and they'll have a chance to extend that success on Thursday. WKU will face off against Eastern Kentucky at 7 p.m. ET at McBrayer Arena. The Hilltoppers were on the positive side of .500 (19-13) last season and are hoping to kick off an even more successful year. Eastern Kentucky was 14-17 last year and is coming off of a 137-52 victory against the Middletown ThunderHawks on Monday.

How To Watch

When: Thursday at 7 p.m. ET

Thursday at 7 p.m. ET Where: McBrayer Arena -- Richmond, Kentucky

McBrayer Arena -- Richmond, Kentucky Follow: CBS Sports App

Series History

Western Kentucky have won four out of their last five games against Eastern Kentucky.