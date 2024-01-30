Who's Playing

Akron Zips @ Eastern Michigan Eagles

Current Records: Akron 15-5, Eastern Michigan 9-11

How To Watch

When: Tuesday, January 30, 2024 at 7 p.m. ET

Tuesday, January 30, 2024 at 7 p.m. ET Where: George Gervin GameAbove Center -- Ypsilanti, Michigan

What to Know

Akron is 8-2 against Eastern Michigan since March of 2018, and they'll have a chance to extend that success on Tuesday. Both teams will face off in a Mid American battle at 7:00 p.m. ET at George Gervin GameAbove Center.

After a string of seven wins, Akron's good fortune finally ran out on Saturday. They fell just short of the RedHawks by a score of 70-68. Akron didn't live up to their potential and found themselves falling short of the advantage oddsmakers thought they had coming into the game.

Eastern Michigan can finally bid farewell to their five-game losing streak thanks to their game on Saturday. They came out on top against the Bulls by a score of 75-65.

The Zips' loss ended a four-game streak of away wins and brought them to 15-5. As for the Eagles, their win bumped their record up to 9-11.

Keep an eye on the arc in Tuesday's match: Akron have made nailing deep shots look easy this year this season, having averaged 8.8 threes per game. It's a different story for Eastern Michigan, though, as they've been averaging only 5.6 threes per game. Given Akron's sizeable advantage in that area, Eastern Michigan will need to find a way to close that gap.

Everything came up roses for Akron against Eastern Michigan in their previous matchup back in February of 2023 as the team secured a 78-51 victory. Does Akron have another victory up their sleeve, or will Eastern Michigan turn the tables on them? We'll have the answer soon enough.

Series History

Akron has won 8 out of their last 10 games against Eastern Michigan.