Who's Playing

Akron Zips @ Eastern Michigan Eagles

Current Records: Akron 9-5, Eastern Michigan 7-7

How To Watch

What to Know

Akron is 8-2 against Eastern Michigan since January of 2020, and they'll have a chance to extend that success on Saturday. Both will face off in a Mid American battle at 3:30 p.m. ET at George Gervin GameAbove Center. Keep an eye on the score for this one: the two teams posted some lofty point totals in their previous games.

Last Tuesday, Akron didn't have too much trouble with Central Michigan as they won 87-71. The victory made it back-to-back wins for the Zips.

Multiple players turned in solid performances to lead Akron to victory, but perhaps none more so than Seth Wilson, who had 18 points in addition to five rebounds. Wilson had some trouble finding his footing against Bowling Green last Friday, so this was a nice turnaround. Sharron Young was another key player, going 5 for 8 en route to 12 points plus two steals.

Meanwhile, Eastern Michigan suffered their closest defeat since March 8, 2024 on Tuesday. They fell just short of Toledo by a score of 90-87. The Eagles have struggled against the Rockets recently, as the game was their eighth consecutive lost matchup.

Eastern Michigan's loss shouldn't obscure the performances of Jalen Terry, who went 6 for 11 from beyond the arc en route to 26 points, and Christian Henry, who scored 22 points along with five assists and three steals. Terry's performance made up for a slower match against N. Illinois on Saturday.

Eastern Michigan struggled to work together and finished the game with only seven assists. They were crushed by their opponents in that department as Toledo posted 17.

Akron's win was their seventh straight at home, which pushed their record up to 9-5. As for Eastern Michigan, their defeat dropped their record down to 7-7.

Saturday's contest is shaping up to be a scrappy matchup: Akron has crashing the boards this season, having averaged 39.7 rebounds per game. It's a different story for Eastern Michigan, though, as they've been averaging only 32.6. Given Akron's sizable advantage in that area, Eastern Michigan will need to find a way to close that gap.

Akron and Eastern Michigan were neck-and-neck in their previous matchup back in March of 2024, but Akron came up empty-handed after a 61-60 loss. Can Akron avenge their defeat or is history doomed to repeat itself? We'll find out soon enough.

Odds

Akron is a big 7.5-point favorite against Eastern Michigan, according to the latest college basketball odds.

The oddsmakers were right in line with the betting community on this one, as the game opened as a 7.5-point spread, and stayed right there.

The over/under is 152.5 points.

Series History

Akron has won 8 out of their last 10 games against Eastern Michigan.