Who's Playing
Akron Zips @ Eastern Michigan Eagles
Current Records: Akron 15-5, Eastern Michigan 9-11
How To Watch
- When: Tuesday, January 30, 2024 at 7 p.m. ET
- Where: George Gervin GameAbove Center -- Ypsilanti, Michigan
What to Know
Akron is 8-2 against Eastern Michigan since March of 2018, and they'll have a chance to extend that success on Tuesday. Both teams will face off in a Mid American battle at 7:00 p.m. ET at George Gervin GameAbove Center. Despite being away, Akron is looking at a 10.5-point advantage in the spread.
Akron unfortunately witnessed the end of their seven-game winning streak on Saturday. They fell just short of the RedHawks by a score of 70-68. Akron didn't live up to their potential and found themselves falling short of the advantage oddsmakers thought they had coming into the game.
Meanwhile, Eastern Michigan's five-game losing streak finally came to an end on Saturday. They walked away with a 75-65 win over the Bulls.
The Zips' defeat ended a four-game streak of away wins and brought them to 15-5. As for the Eagles, their victory bumped their record up to 9-11.
Keep an eye on the arc in Tuesday's game: Akron have made nailing deep shots look easy this year this season, having averaged 8.8 threes per game. It's a different story for Eastern Michigan, though, as they've been averaging only 5.6 threes per game. Given Akron's sizeable advantage in that area, Eastern Michigan will need to find a way to close that gap.
Everything came up roses for Akron against Eastern Michigan in their previous meeting back in February of 2023 as the squad secured a 78-51 win. Does Akron have another victory up their sleeve, or will Eastern Michigan turn the tables on them? We'll have the answer soon enough.
Odds
Akron is a big 10.5-point favorite against Eastern Michigan, according to the latest college basketball odds.
The oddsmakers were right in line with the betting community on this one, as the game opened as a 10.5-point spread, and stayed right there.
The over/under is set at 136.5 points.
Series History
Akron has won 8 out of their last 10 games against Eastern Michigan.
- Feb 14, 2023 - Akron 78 vs. Eastern Michigan 51
- Jan 13, 2023 - Akron 104 vs. Eastern Michigan 67
- Feb 19, 2022 - Akron 67 vs. Eastern Michigan 48
- Jan 22, 2022 - Akron 46 vs. Eastern Michigan 44
- Jan 26, 2021 - Akron 86 vs. Eastern Michigan 65
- Jan 09, 2021 - Eastern Michigan 71 vs. Akron 59
- Feb 08, 2020 - Akron 59 vs. Eastern Michigan 58
- Jan 04, 2020 - Akron 69 vs. Eastern Michigan 45
- Jan 15, 2019 - Akron 51 vs. Eastern Michigan 49
- Mar 08, 2018 - Eastern Michigan 67 vs. Akron 58