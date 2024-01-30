Who's Playing

Akron Zips @ Eastern Michigan Eagles

Current Records: Akron 15-5, Eastern Michigan 9-11

Akron is 8-2 against Eastern Michigan since March of 2018, and they'll have a chance to extend that success on Tuesday. Both teams will face off in a Mid American battle at 7:00 p.m. ET at George Gervin GameAbove Center. Despite being away, Akron is looking at a 10.5-point advantage in the spread.

Akron unfortunately witnessed the end of their seven-game winning streak on Saturday. They fell just short of the RedHawks by a score of 70-68. Akron didn't live up to their potential and found themselves falling short of the advantage oddsmakers thought they had coming into the game.

Meanwhile, Eastern Michigan's five-game losing streak finally came to an end on Saturday. They walked away with a 75-65 win over the Bulls.

The Zips' defeat ended a four-game streak of away wins and brought them to 15-5. As for the Eagles, their victory bumped their record up to 9-11.

Keep an eye on the arc in Tuesday's game: Akron have made nailing deep shots look easy this year this season, having averaged 8.8 threes per game. It's a different story for Eastern Michigan, though, as they've been averaging only 5.6 threes per game. Given Akron's sizeable advantage in that area, Eastern Michigan will need to find a way to close that gap.

Everything came up roses for Akron against Eastern Michigan in their previous meeting back in February of 2023 as the squad secured a 78-51 win. Does Akron have another victory up their sleeve, or will Eastern Michigan turn the tables on them? We'll have the answer soon enough.

Akron is a big 10.5-point favorite against Eastern Michigan, according to the latest college basketball odds.

The oddsmakers were right in line with the betting community on this one, as the game opened as a 10.5-point spread, and stayed right there.

The over/under is set at 136.5 points.

Akron has won 8 out of their last 10 games against Eastern Michigan.