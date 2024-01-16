Who's Playing

Ball State Cardinals @ Eastern Michigan Eagles

Current Records: Ball State 8-8, Eastern Michigan 8-8

How To Watch

What to Know

Eastern Michigan will be in front of their home fans on Tuesday, but a look at the spread shows they might need that home-court advantage. The Eastern Michigan Eagles and the Ball State Cardinals will face off in a Mid American battle at 7:00 p.m. ET at George Gervin GameAbove Center. Both teams took a loss in their last game, so they'll have plenty of motivation to get the 'W'.

Last Saturday, things could have been worse for the Eagles, but they could have been a whole lot better as they took a 71-54 loss to the RedHawks. The result shouldn't come as a shock considering that's the fewest points Eastern Michigan has scored all season.

Meanwhile, Ball State's recent rough patch got a bit rougher on Saturday after their sixth straight loss. They took a 77-72 hit to the loss column at the hands of the Rockets.

The Eagles' defeat was their third straight on the road, which bumped their record down to 8-8. As for the Cardinals, their loss dropped their record down to an identical 8-8.

Eastern Michigan was able to grind out a solid win over Ball State in their previous matchup back in February of 2023, winning 75-68. Will Eastern Michigan repeat their success, or does Ball State have a better game plan this time around? We'll find out soon enough.

Odds

Ball State is a slight 1-point favorite against Eastern Michigan, according to the latest college basketball odds.

The line on this game has moved a bit since it opened, as it started out with the Eagles as a 1-point favorite.

The over/under is set at 140.5 points.

See college basketball picks for every single game, including this one, from SportsLine's advanced computer model. Get picks now.

Series History

Ball State has won 7 out of their last 10 games against Eastern Michigan.