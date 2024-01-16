Who's Playing
Ball State Cardinals @ Eastern Michigan Eagles
Current Records: Ball State 8-8, Eastern Michigan 8-8
How To Watch
- When: Tuesday, January 16, 2024 at 7 p.m. ET
- Where: George Gervin GameAbove Center -- Ypsilanti, Michigan
Follow: CBS Sports App
- Ticket Cost: $10.99
What to Know
Eastern Michigan will be in front of their home fans on Tuesday, but a look at the spread shows they might need that home-court advantage. The Eastern Michigan Eagles and the Ball State Cardinals will face off in a Mid American battle at 7:00 p.m. ET at George Gervin GameAbove Center. Both teams took a loss in their last game, so they'll have plenty of motivation to get the 'W'.
Last Saturday, things could have been worse for the Eagles, but they could have been a whole lot better as they took a 71-54 loss to the RedHawks. The result shouldn't come as a shock considering that's the fewest points Eastern Michigan has scored all season.
Meanwhile, Ball State's recent rough patch got a bit rougher on Saturday after their sixth straight loss. They took a 77-72 hit to the loss column at the hands of the Rockets.
The Eagles' defeat was their third straight on the road, which bumped their record down to 8-8. As for the Cardinals, their loss dropped their record down to an identical 8-8.
Eastern Michigan was able to grind out a solid win over Ball State in their previous matchup back in February of 2023, winning 75-68. Will Eastern Michigan repeat their success, or does Ball State have a better game plan this time around? We'll find out soon enough.
Odds
Ball State is a slight 1-point favorite against Eastern Michigan, according to the latest college basketball odds.
The line on this game has moved a bit since it opened, as it started out with the Eagles as a 1-point favorite.
The over/under is set at 140.5 points.
Series History
Ball State has won 7 out of their last 10 games against Eastern Michigan.
- Feb 25, 2023 - Eastern Michigan 75 vs. Ball State 68
- Feb 03, 2023 - Ball State 91 vs. Eastern Michigan 90
- Feb 26, 2022 - Ball State 75 vs. Eastern Michigan 64
- Jan 08, 2022 - Ball State 78 vs. Eastern Michigan 72
- Mar 02, 2021 - Ball State 100 vs. Eastern Michigan 65
- Feb 22, 2020 - Ball State 64 vs. Eastern Michigan 55
- Jan 14, 2020 - Ball State 69 vs. Eastern Michigan 52
- Mar 11, 2019 - Ball State 61 vs. Eastern Michigan 43
- Mar 05, 2019 - Eastern Michigan 68 vs. Ball State 61
- Jan 08, 2019 - Eastern Michigan 84 vs. Ball State 82