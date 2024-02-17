Who's Playing

Bowling Green Falcons @ Eastern Michigan Eagles

Current Records: Bowling Green 16-8, Eastern Michigan 9-15

How To Watch

What to Know

Bowling Green is 9-1 against the Eagles since January of 2017, and they'll have a chance to extend that success on Saturday. Both teams will face off in a Mid American battle at 3:30 p.m. ET at George Gervin GameAbove Center. Despite being away, Bowling Green is looking at a 5.5-point advantage in the spread.

It's hard to win when your three-point shooting is a whole 31% worse than the opposition, a fact Bowling Green found out the hard way on Sunday. They were completely outmatched by the Ragin Cajuns on the road and fell 86-60.

Meanwhile, Eastern Michigan's recent rough patch got a bit rougher on Saturday after their fourth straight loss. They took a 82-76 hit to the loss column at the hands of the Warhawks.

The Falcons' loss dropped their record down to 16-8. As for the Eagles, their loss was their seventh straight on the road, which dropped their record down to 9-15.

Saturday's match is shaping up to be a scrappy matchup: Bowling Green have been smashing the glass this season, having averaged 37.6 rebounds per game. It's a different story for Eastern Michigan, though, as they've been averaging only 33.3 rebounds per game. Given Bowling Green's sizable advantage in that area, the Eagles will need to find a way to close that gap.

Bowling Green skirted past the Eagles 92-90 in their previous matchup back in January. The rematch might be a little tougher for Bowling Green since the squad won't have the home-court advantage this time around. We'll see if the change in venue makes a difference.

Odds

Bowling Green is a solid 5.5-point favorite against Eastern Michigan, according to the latest college basketball odds.

The oddsmakers were right in line with the betting community on this one, as the game opened as a 5.5-point spread, and stayed right there.

The over/under is 148 points.

See college basketball picks for every single game, including this one, from SportsLine's advanced computer model. Get picks now.

Series History

Bowling Green has won 9 out of their last 10 games against Eastern Michigan.