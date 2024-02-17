Who's Playing
Bowling Green Falcons @ Eastern Michigan Eagles
Current Records: Bowling Green 16-8, Eastern Michigan 9-15
How To Watch
- When: Saturday, February 17, 2024 at 3:30 p.m. ET
- Where: George Gervin GameAbove Center -- Ypsilanti, Michigan
- Ticket Cost: $12.00
What to Know
Bowling Green is 9-1 against the Eagles since January of 2017, and they'll have a chance to extend that success on Saturday. Both teams will face off in a Mid American battle at 3:30 p.m. ET at George Gervin GameAbove Center. Despite being away, Bowling Green is looking at a 5.5-point advantage in the spread.
It's hard to win when your three-point shooting is a whole 31% worse than the opposition, a fact Bowling Green found out the hard way on Sunday. They were completely outmatched by the Ragin Cajuns on the road and fell 86-60.
Meanwhile, Eastern Michigan's recent rough patch got a bit rougher on Saturday after their fourth straight loss. They took a 82-76 hit to the loss column at the hands of the Warhawks.
The Falcons' loss dropped their record down to 16-8. As for the Eagles, their loss was their seventh straight on the road, which dropped their record down to 9-15.
Saturday's match is shaping up to be a scrappy matchup: Bowling Green have been smashing the glass this season, having averaged 37.6 rebounds per game. It's a different story for Eastern Michigan, though, as they've been averaging only 33.3 rebounds per game. Given Bowling Green's sizable advantage in that area, the Eagles will need to find a way to close that gap.
Bowling Green skirted past the Eagles 92-90 in their previous matchup back in January. The rematch might be a little tougher for Bowling Green since the squad won't have the home-court advantage this time around. We'll see if the change in venue makes a difference.
Odds
Bowling Green is a solid 5.5-point favorite against Eastern Michigan, according to the latest college basketball odds.
The oddsmakers were right in line with the betting community on this one, as the game opened as a 5.5-point spread, and stayed right there.
The over/under is 148 points.
Series History
Bowling Green has won 9 out of their last 10 games against Eastern Michigan.
- Jan 02, 2024 - Bowling Green 92 vs. Eastern Michigan 90
- Feb 28, 2023 - Bowling Green 88 vs. Eastern Michigan 68
- Jan 03, 2023 - Bowling Green 91 vs. Eastern Michigan 65
- Jan 25, 2022 - Bowling Green 85 vs. Eastern Michigan 71
- Feb 23, 2021 - Bowling Green 82 vs. Eastern Michigan 69
- Jan 21, 2020 - Bowling Green 62 vs. Eastern Michigan 59
- Jan 22, 2019 - Bowling Green 80 vs. Eastern Michigan 67
- Feb 10, 2018 - Bowling Green 70 vs. Eastern Michigan 63
- Jan 06, 2018 - Bowling Green 75 vs. Eastern Michigan 71
- Jan 10, 2017 - Eastern Michigan 81 vs. Bowling Green 53