Who's Playing

Bowling Green Falcons @ Eastern Michigan Eagles

Current Records: Bowling Green 16-8, Eastern Michigan 9-15

How To Watch

When: Saturday, February 17, 2024 at 3:30 p.m. ET

Saturday, February 17, 2024 at 3:30 p.m. ET Where: George Gervin GameAbove Center -- Ypsilanti, Michigan

George Gervin GameAbove Center -- Ypsilanti, Michigan

Online Streaming: Catch select College Basketball matches on Fubo

What to Know

Bowling Green is 9-1 against the Eagles since January of 2017, and they'll have a chance to extend that success on Saturday. Both teams will face off in a Mid American battle at 3:30 p.m. ET at George Gervin GameAbove Center. Both teams took a loss in their last game, so they'll have plenty of motivation to get the 'W'.

It's hard to win when your three-point shooting is a whole 31% worse than the opposition, a fact Bowling Green found out the hard way on Sunday. There's no need to mince words: the Falcons lost to the Ragin Cajuns, and the Falcons lost bad. The score wound up at 86-60.

Meanwhile, Eastern Michigan's recent rough patch got a bit rougher on Saturday after their fourth straight defeat. They fell 82-76 to the Warhawks.

The Falcons' loss dropped their record down to 16-8. As for the Eagles, their loss was their seventh straight on the road, which dropped their record down to 9-15.

Saturday's game is shaping up to be a scrappy game: Bowling Green have been smashing the glass this season, having averaged 37.6 rebounds per game. It's a different story for Eastern Michigan, though, as they've been averaging only 33.3 rebounds per game. Given Bowling Green's sizable advantage in that area, the Eagles will need to find a way to close that gap.

Bowling Green came out on top in a nail-biter against the Eagles in their previous meeting back in January, sneaking past 92-90. The rematch might be a little tougher for Bowling Green since the squad won't have the home-court advantage this time around. We'll see if the change in venue makes a difference.

Series History

Bowling Green has won 9 out of their last 10 games against Eastern Michigan.