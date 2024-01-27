Halftime Report

Fortunes may be turning around for Eastern Michigan after losing five in a row. They have jumped out to a quick 35-34 lead against Buffalo.

Eastern Michigan came into the matchup with some extra motivation after the defeat they were dealt the last time these two teams faced off. We'll see if they're able to flip the script or if it'll just be more of the same.

Who's Playing

Buffalo Bulls @ Eastern Michigan Eagles

Current Records: Buffalo 2-15, Eastern Michigan 8-11

How To Watch

What to Know

Buffalo is 9-1 against Eastern Michigan since February of 2016, and they'll have a chance to extend that success on Saturday. Both teams will face off in a Mid American battle at 3:30 p.m. ET at George Gervin GameAbove Center. The two teams have had a bumpy ride up to this point with five consecutive losses apiece.

It's hard to win when your shooting is a whole 18% worse than the opposition, a fact Buffalo found out the hard way on Tuesday. There's no need to mince words: the Bulls lost to the Cardinals, and the Bulls lost bad. The score wound up at 87-59. The over/under was set at 145.5 points, so nice work oddsmakers; you were right on the money.

Meanwhile, the Eagles lost to the Broncos on the road by a decisive 73-56 margin on Tuesday.

The Bulls bumped their record down to 2-15 with that defeat, which was their sixth straight at home. As for the Eagles, they have traveled a rocky road recently, as they've lost six of their last seven contests, which put a noticeable dent in their 8-11 record this season.

Buffalo is hoping to beat the odds on Saturday, as the experts think they're headed for a loss. Neither team has fared well against the spread this season; they is 5-12, while Eastern Michigan is 6-11-1.

Buffalo was able to grind out a solid victory over Eastern Michigan in their previous matchup back in February of 2023, winning 102-97. The rematch might be a little tougher for Buffalo since the squad won't have the home-court advantage this time around. We'll see if the change in venue makes a difference.

Odds

Eastern Michigan is a 3-point favorite against Buffalo, according to the latest college basketball odds.

The oddsmakers had a good feel for the line for this one, as the game opened with the Eagles as a 3.5-point favorite.

The over/under is set at 143.5 points.

Series History

Buffalo has won 9 out of their last 10 games against Eastern Michigan.