Who's Playing

Central Michigan Chippewas @ Eastern Michigan Eagles

Current Records: Central Michigan 6-8, Eastern Michigan 8-6

How To Watch

What to Know

We've got another exciting Mid American matchup on schedule as the Eastern Michigan Eagles and the Central Michigan Chippewas are set to tip at 7:00 p.m. ET on January 9th at George Gervin GameAbove Center. Eastern Michigan has insisted on making their lastfour contests complete nail-biters, turning in a record of 3-1 during that stretch of close contests.

It may have taken overtime to finish the job, but Eastern Michigan ultimately got the result they hoped for on Saturday. They skirted past the Golden Flashes 71-69.

Ball State typically has all the answers at home, but on Saturday Central Michigan proved too difficult a challenge. They walked away with a 71-65 win over the Cardinals.

The Eagles' win was their third straight at home, which pushed their record up to 8-6. They've had to fight for that success though, as they only beat their opponents by an average of 2.67 points across that stretch. As for the Chippewas, their win ended a three-game drought on the road and puts them at 6-8.

As for their game on Tuesday, Eastern Michigan is the favorite in this one, as the experts expect to see them win by five points. They might be worth a quick bet since they've covered the spread the last three times they've played Central Michigan.

Eastern Michigan beat Central Michigan 62-56 in their previous meeting back in January of 2023. Will Eastern Michigan repeat their success, or does Central Michigan have a better game plan this time around? We'll find out soon enough.

Odds

Eastern Michigan is a 5-point favorite against Central Michigan, according to the latest college basketball odds.

The oddsmakers had a good feel for the line for this one, as the game opened with the Eagles as a 4.5-point favorite.

The over/under is set at 141.5 points.

Series History

Eastern Michigan has won 6 out of their last 10 games against Central Michigan.