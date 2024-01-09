Who's Playing

Central Michigan Chippewas @ Eastern Michigan Eagles

Current Records: Central Michigan 6-8, Eastern Michigan 8-6

How To Watch

When: Tuesday, January 9, 2024 at 7 p.m. ET

Tuesday, January 9, 2024 at 7 p.m. ET Where: George Gervin GameAbove Center -- Ypsilanti, Michigan

What to Know

We've got another exciting Mid American matchup on schedule as the Eastern Michigan Eagles and the Central Michigan Chippewas are set to tip at 7:00 p.m. ET on January 9th at George Gervin GameAbove Center. Eastern Michigan has insisted on making their lastfour contests complete nail-biters, turning in a record of 3-1 during that stretch of close contests.

It may have taken overtime to finish the job, but Eastern Michigan ultimately got the result they hoped for on Saturday. They skirted past the Golden Flashes 71-69.

Ball State typically has all the answers at home, but on Saturday Central Michigan proved too difficult a challenge. They walked away with a 71-65 win over the Cardinals.

The Eagles' win was their third straight at home, which pushed their record up to 8-6. They've had to fight for that success though, as they only beat their opponents by an average of 2.67 points across that stretch. As for the Chippewas, their win ended a three-game drought on the road and puts them at 6-8.

Eastern Michigan was able to grind out a solid victory over Central Michigan in their previous matchup back in January of 2023, winning 62-56. Does Eastern Michigan have another victory up their sleeve, or will Central Michigan turn the tables on them? We'll have the answer soon enough.

Series History

Eastern Michigan has won 6 out of their last 10 games against Central Michigan.