Clev. State Vikings @ Eastern Michigan Eagles

Current Records: Clev. State 3-1, Eastern Michigan 1-2

When: Saturday, November 18, 2023 at 1 p.m. ET

Saturday, November 18, 2023 at 1 p.m. ET Where: George Gervin GameAbove Center -- Ypsilanti, Michigan

Clev. State has enjoyed a three-game homestand but will soon have to dust off their road jerseys. They will square off against the Eastern Michigan Eagles at 1:00 p.m. ET on Saturday at George Gervin GameAbove Center. Clev. State might want some stickum for this contest since the team gave up 13 turnovers on Wednesday.

Last Wednesday, the Vikings beat the Golden Griffins 71-61.

Meanwhile, it's hard to win when you don't work as a unit and post 18 fewer assists than your opponent, a fact Eastern Michigan found out the hard way on Tuesday. They took a serious blow against the Owls, falling 100-57. Eastern Michigan was in a tough position after the first half, with the score already sitting at 51-28.

Even though the team lost, they still had their share of impressive performances. One of the most dominant came from Tyson Acuff, who scored 20 points along with 4 rebounds and 2 assists. Legend Geeter was another key contributor, scoring 13 points along with 5 rebounds and 1 assist.

The Vikings pushed their record up to 3-1 with that win, which was their third straight at home. Those victories were due in large part to their offensive dominance across that stretch, as they averaged 85.0 points per game. As for the Eagles, they now have a losing record at 1-2.

Looking ahead, Clev. State is the favorite in this one, as the experts expect to see them win by seven points. This will be their first time playing as the favorites on the road this season.

This contest is one where the number of possessions is likely to be a big factor: Clev. State have been smashing the glass this season, having averaged 37.8 rebounds per game. However, it's not like Eastern Michigan struggles in that department as they've been averaging 31.3 per game. Given these competing strengths, it'll be interesting to see how their clash plays out. Come back here after the game to find expert analysis of the match and other NCAA Basketball content.

Clev. State is a solid 7-point favorite against Eastern Michigan, according to the latest college basketball odds.

The oddsmakers were right in line with the betting community on this one, as the game opened as a 7-point spread, and stayed right there.

The over/under is set at 144.5 points.

