1st Quarter Report

Clev. State is on the road but looking no worse for wear. After one quarter, neither squad has the contest in the bag, but Clev. State leads 32-29 over Eastern Michigan.

Clev. State entered the match having won two straight and they're just one quarter away from another. Will they make it three, or will Eastern Michigan step up and spoil it? We'll know soon.

Who's Playing

Clev. State Vikings @ Eastern Michigan Eagles

Current Records: Clev. State 3-1, Eastern Michigan 1-2

How To Watch

When: Saturday, November 18, 2023 at 1 p.m. ET

Where: George Gervin GameAbove Center -- Ypsilanti, Michigan

What to Know

The Eastern Michigan Eagles will be playing at home against the Clev. State Vikings at 1:00 p.m. ET on Saturday at George Gervin GameAbove Center. Eastern Michigan might want some stickum for this contest since the team gave up 12 turnovers on Tuesday.

Eastern Michigan was expected to have a tough go of it on Tuesday and that exactly how things played out. They were dealt a punishing 100-57 defeat at the hands of the Owls. Eastern Michigan was in a tough position after the first half, with the score already sitting at 51-28.

Despite their loss, Eastern Michigan saw several players rise to the challenge and make noteworthy plays. Tyson Acuff, who earned 20 points, was perhaps the best of all. Another player making a difference was Legend Geeter, who earned 13 points.

Perhaps unsurprisingly given the score, Eastern Michigan struggled to work together and finished the game with only seven assists. They were dismantled by their opponents in that department as FAU racked up 25.

Meanwhile, Clev. State waltzed into Wednesday's matchup with two straight wins but they left with three. They walked away with a 71-61 victory over the Golden Griffins.

The Eagles now have a losing record at 1-2. As for the Vikings, their victory was their third straight at home, which pushed their record up to 3-1.

This contest is one where the number of possessions is likely to be a big factor: Eastern Michigan have been smashing the glass this season, having averaged 31.3 rebounds per game. However, it's not like Clev. State struggles in that department as they've been even better at 37.8 per game. Given these competing strengths, it'll be interesting to see how their clash plays out. Check back here after the action for a full breakdown and analysis of the contest.