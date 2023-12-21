Who's Playing

Hampton Pirates @ Eastern Michigan Eagles

Current Records: Hampton 4-7, Eastern Michigan 5-5

How To Watch

When: Thursday, December 21, 2023 at 1 p.m. ET

Thursday, December 21, 2023 at 1 p.m. ET Where: George Gervin GameAbove Center -- Ypsilanti, Michigan

What to Know

The Hampton Pirates will head out on the road to face off against the Eastern Michigan Eagles at 1:00 p.m. ET on Thursday at George Gervin GameAbove Center. Hampton is hoping to put an end to a seven-game streak of away losses dating back to last season.

On Tuesday, the Pirates came up short against the Falcons and fell 75-65. The defeat unfortunately continues a disappointing trend for Hampton in their matchups with Bowling Green: they've now lost three in a row.

Meanwhile, it's hard to win when you don't work as a unit and post 11 fewer assists than your opponent, a fact Eastern Michigan found out the hard way on Saturday. They took a 83-66 bruising from the Wolverines. Eastern Michigan has now taken an 'L' in back-to-back games.

Eastern Michigan's loss shouldn't obscure the performances of Tyson Acuff, who scored 24 points along with three steals, and Orlando Lovejoy who scored 16 points. As a matter of fact, that's the most points Acuff has scored all season.

The Pirates' loss dropped their record down to 4-7. As for the Eagles, they have not been sharp recently, as they've lost three of their last four matches, which put a noticeable dent in their 5-5 record this season.

Thursday's game is shaping up to be a scrappy match: Hampton have been smashing the glass this season, having averaged 39.4 rebounds per game. It's a different story for Eastern Michigan, though, as they've been averaging only 32.3 rebounds per game. Given Hampton's sizeable advantage in that area, Eastern Michigan will need to find a way to close that gap.