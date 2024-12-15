Who's Playing

PFW Mastodons @ Eastern Michigan Eagles

Current Records: PFW 7-4, Eastern Michigan 5-4

How To Watch

When: Sunday, December 15, 2024 at 2 p.m. ET

Sunday, December 15, 2024 at 2 p.m. ET Where: George Gervin GameAbove Center -- Ypsilanti, Michigan

George Gervin GameAbove Center -- Ypsilanti, Michigan Follow: CBS Sports App

CBS Sports App Online Streaming: Catch select College Basketball matches on Fubo (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)

What to Know

The PFW Mastodons are taking a road trip to face off against the Eastern Michigan Eagles at 2:00 p.m. ET on Sunday at George Gervin GameAbove Center. The Mastodons are strutting in with some offensive muscle as they've averaged 81.6 points per game this season.

PFW is headed into the matchup having just posted their closest victory since March 20th on Wednesday. They had just enough and edged IUI out 78-76. The win made it back-to-back victories for the Mastodons.

Even though they won, PFW struggled to get the ball back on offense and finished the game with only two offensive rebounds. That's the fewest offensive rebounds they've posted since back in December of 2023.

Meanwhile, after soaring to 89 points the game before, Eastern Michigan faltered in their contest last Tuesday. Their bruising 76-54 defeat to Loyola Chi. might stick with them for a while. For those keeping track at home, that's the biggest loss the Eagles have suffered since January 30th.

Eastern Michigan's defeat shouldn't obscure the performances of Da'Sean Nelson, who had 13 points in addition to six steals, and Christian Henry, who earned 21 points in addition to two steals. Nelson is becoming a predictor of Eastern Michigan's success: when he posts at least three steals the team is 4-2 (and 1-2 when he doesn't). Less helpful for Eastern Michigan was Arne Osojnik's abysmal 0-5 three-point shooting.

PFW pushed their record up to 7-4 with the win, which was their seventh straight at home dating back to last season. As for Eastern Michigan, this is the second loss in a row for them and nudges their season record down to 5-4.

PFW beat Eastern Michigan 74-67 in their previous matchup back in November of 2022. Does PFW have another victory up their sleeve, or will Eastern Michigan turn the tables on them? We'll have the answer soon enough.

Series History

PFW won the only game these two teams have played in the last 2 years.