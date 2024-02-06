Who's Playing

Toledo Rockets @ Eastern Michigan Eagles

Current Records: Toledo 14-8, Eastern Michigan 9-13

How To Watch

When: Tuesday, February 6, 2024 at 7 p.m. ET

Tuesday, February 6, 2024 at 7 p.m. ET Where: George Gervin GameAbove Center -- Ypsilanti, Michigan

George Gervin GameAbove Center -- Ypsilanti, Michigan Follow: CBS Sports App

CBS Sports App Online Streaming: Catch select College Basketball matches on Fubo (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)

What to Know

Toledo is 8-2 against the Eagles since March of 2018, and they'll have a chance to extend that success on Tuesday. Both teams will face off in a Mid American battle at 7:00 p.m. ET at George Gervin GameAbove Center. Both teams took a loss in their last game, so they'll have plenty of motivation to get the 'W'.

Toledo unfortunately witnessed the end of their three-game winning streak on Friday. They took a 77-70 hit to the loss column at the hands of the Zips.

The loss doesn't tell the whole story though, as several players had good games. One of the most active was Sonny Wilson, who scored 11 points.

Meanwhile, the Eagles also suffered a loss in their last game, but this one to the Huskies by a score of 76-66. The loss unfortunately continues a disappointing trend for Eastern Michigan in their matchups with the Huskies: they've now lost three in a row.

The Rockets' defeat dropped their record down to 14-8. As for the Eagles, their defeat was their sixth straight on the road, which dropped their record down to 9-13.

Toledo was able to grind out a solid win over the Eagles in their previous meeting back in February of 2023, winning 70-63. Does Toledo have another victory up their sleeve, or will the Eagles turn the tables on them? We'll have the answer soon enough.

Series History

Toledo has won 8 out of their last 10 games against Eastern Michigan.