Who's Playing
Toledo Rockets @ Eastern Michigan Eagles
Current Records: Toledo 14-8, Eastern Michigan 9-13
How To Watch
- When: Tuesday, February 6, 2024 at 7 p.m. ET
- Where: George Gervin GameAbove Center -- Ypsilanti, Michigan
What to Know
Toledo is 8-2 against the Eagles since March of 2018, and they'll have a chance to extend that success on Tuesday. Both teams will face off in a Mid American battle at 7:00 p.m. ET at George Gervin GameAbove Center. Both teams took a loss in their last game, so they'll have plenty of motivation to get the 'W'.
Toledo unfortunately witnessed the end of their three-game winning streak on Friday. They took a 77-70 hit to the loss column at the hands of the Zips.
The loss doesn't tell the whole story though, as several players had good games. One of the most active was Sonny Wilson, who scored 11 points.
Meanwhile, the Eagles also suffered a loss in their last game, but this one to the Huskies by a score of 76-66. The loss unfortunately continues a disappointing trend for Eastern Michigan in their matchups with the Huskies: they've now lost three in a row.
The Rockets' defeat dropped their record down to 14-8. As for the Eagles, their defeat was their sixth straight on the road, which dropped their record down to 9-13.
Toledo was able to grind out a solid win over the Eagles in their previous meeting back in February of 2023, winning 70-63. Does Toledo have another victory up their sleeve, or will the Eagles turn the tables on them? We'll have the answer soon enough.
Series History
Toledo has won 8 out of their last 10 games against Eastern Michigan.
- Feb 11, 2023 - Toledo 70 vs. Eastern Michigan 63
- Jan 24, 2023 - Toledo 84 vs. Eastern Michigan 79
- Feb 01, 2022 - Toledo 86 vs. Eastern Michigan 66
- Jan 12, 2021 - Toledo 96 vs. Eastern Michigan 63
- Dec 04, 2020 - Toledo 91 vs. Eastern Michigan 74
- Mar 06, 2020 - Toledo 79 vs. Eastern Michigan 57
- Feb 01, 2020 - Eastern Michigan 61 vs. Toledo 57
- Mar 08, 2019 - Toledo 64 vs. Eastern Michigan 58
- Feb 19, 2019 - Eastern Michigan 76 vs. Toledo 69
- Mar 09, 2018 - Toledo 64 vs. Eastern Michigan 63