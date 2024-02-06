Who's Playing

Toledo Rockets @ Eastern Michigan Eagles

Current Records: Toledo 14-8, Eastern Michigan 9-13

How To Watch

What to Know

Eastern Michigan will be in front of their home fans on Tuesday, but a look at the spread shows they might need that home-court advantage. They and the Toledo Rockets will face off in a Mid American battle at 7:00 p.m. ET at George Gervin GameAbove Center. Both teams took a loss in their last game, so they'll have plenty of motivation to get the 'W'.

Last Saturday, the Eagles couldn't handle the Huskies and fell 76-66. Eastern Michigan has struggled against the Huskies recently, as their match on Saturday was their third consecutive lost matchup.

Meanwhile, Toledo unfortunately witnessed the end of their three-game winning streak on Friday. They took a 77-70 hit to the loss column at the hands of the Zips.

The loss doesn't tell the whole story though, as several players had good games. One of the most active was Sonny Wilson, who scored 11 points.

The Eagles dropped their record down to 9-13 with that defeat, which was their sixth straight on the road. As for the Rockets, their loss dropped their record down to 14-8.

Eastern Michigan came up short against the Rockets in their previous meeting back in February of 2023, falling 70-63. Can Eastern Michigan avenge their defeat or is history doomed to repeat itself? We'll find out soon enough.

Odds

Toledo is a big 11.5-point favorite against Eastern Michigan, according to the latest college basketball odds.

The line has drifted a bit towards the Rockets, as the game opened with the Rockets as a 10-point favorite.

The over/under is set at 149 points.

Series History

Toledo has won 8 out of their last 10 games against Eastern Michigan.