Who's Playing
Ball State @ Eastern Michigan
Current Records: Ball State 20-8; Eastern Michigan 7-21
What to Know
The Eastern Michigan Eagles are 3-12 against the Ball State Cardinals since January of 2016, but they'll have a chance to close the gap a little bit Saturday. EMU and Ball State will face off in a Mid-American battle at 3:30 p.m. ET at George Gervin GameAbove Center. While the odds are definitely not in the Eagles' favor, at least they'll be on their home court in front of their own fans.
EMU beat the Western Michigan Broncos 66-59 on Tuesday.
Meanwhile, Ball State didn't have too much trouble with the Kent State Golden Flashes at home on Tuesday as they won 82-70.
Their wins bumped EMU to 7-21 and the Cardinals to 20-8. We'll see which team can carry over their success and which team inevitably falls when EMU and Ball State clash.
How To Watch
- When: Saturday at 3:30 p.m. ET
- Where: George Gervin GameAbove Center -- Ypsilanti, Michigan
- Follow: CBS Sports App
- Ticket Cost: $11.00
Odds
The Cardinals are a big 7.5-point favorite against the Eagles, according to the latest college basketball odds.
The oddsmakers had a good feel for the line for this one, as the game opened with the Cardinals as a 7-point favorite.
Over/Under: -110
Series History
Ball State have won 12 out of their last 15 games against Eastern Michigan.
- Feb 03, 2023 - Ball State 91 vs. Eastern Michigan 90
- Feb 26, 2022 - Ball State 75 vs. Eastern Michigan 64
- Jan 08, 2022 - Ball State 78 vs. Eastern Michigan 72
- Mar 02, 2021 - Ball State 100 vs. Eastern Michigan 65
- Feb 22, 2020 - Ball State 64 vs. Eastern Michigan 55
- Jan 14, 2020 - Ball State 69 vs. Eastern Michigan 52
- Mar 11, 2019 - Ball State 61 vs. Eastern Michigan 43
- Mar 05, 2019 - Eastern Michigan 68 vs. Ball State 61
- Jan 08, 2019 - Eastern Michigan 84 vs. Ball State 82
- Feb 03, 2018 - Eastern Michigan 58 vs. Ball State 41
- Jan 02, 2018 - Ball State 72 vs. Eastern Michigan 62
- Feb 21, 2017 - Ball State 79 vs. Eastern Michigan 72
- Jan 24, 2017 - Ball State 88 vs. Eastern Michigan 80
- Feb 27, 2016 - Ball State 115 vs. Eastern Michigan 79
- Jan 23, 2016 - Ball State 88 vs. Eastern Michigan 87