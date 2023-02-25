Who's Playing

Ball State @ Eastern Michigan

Current Records: Ball State 20-8; Eastern Michigan 7-21

What to Know

The Eastern Michigan Eagles are 3-12 against the Ball State Cardinals since January of 2016, but they'll have a chance to close the gap a little bit Saturday. EMU and Ball State will face off in a Mid-American battle at 3:30 p.m. ET at George Gervin GameAbove Center. While the odds are definitely not in the Eagles' favor, at least they'll be on their home court in front of their own fans.

EMU beat the Western Michigan Broncos 66-59 on Tuesday.

Meanwhile, Ball State didn't have too much trouble with the Kent State Golden Flashes at home on Tuesday as they won 82-70.

Their wins bumped EMU to 7-21 and the Cardinals to 20-8. We'll see which team can carry over their success and which team inevitably falls when EMU and Ball State clash.

How To Watch

When: Saturday at 3:30 p.m. ET

Saturday at 3:30 p.m. ET Where: George Gervin GameAbove Center -- Ypsilanti, Michigan

George Gervin GameAbove Center -- Ypsilanti, Michigan Follow: CBS Sports App

CBS Sports App Ticket Cost: $11.00

Odds

The Cardinals are a big 7.5-point favorite against the Eagles, according to the latest college basketball odds.

The oddsmakers had a good feel for the line for this one, as the game opened with the Cardinals as a 7-point favorite.

Over/Under: -110

See college basketball picks for every single game, including this one, from SportsLine's advanced computer model. Get picks now.

Series History

Ball State have won 12 out of their last 15 games against Eastern Michigan.