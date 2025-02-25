The Eastern Michigan Eagles will host the Bowling Green Falcons in Mid-American Conference (MAC) play on Tuesday. Eastern Michigan enters on a three-game winning streak, most recently defeating Northern Illinois, 79-76, on Saturday. Bowling Green enters off a thrilling 69-68 victory over Toledo with Javontae Campbell's winning layup with one second left. Eastern Michigan is 14-13 overall, including 7-7 in the MAC. Bowling Green is 11-16, including 6-9 in the MAC.

Tipoff is set for 6:30 p.m. ET on Tuesday from the Gervin GameAbove Center in Ypsilanti, Mich. Eastern Michigan is favored by 3.5 points in the latest Bowling Green vs. Eastern Michigan odds, while the over/under is 149.5 points per SportsLine consensus. Before entering any Eastern Michigan vs. Bowling Green picks, you'll want to see the college basketball predictions from the model at SportsLine.

Eastern Michigan vs. Bowling Green spread: Eastern Michigan -3.5

Eastern Michigan vs. Bowling Green over/under: 149.5 points

Eastern Michigan vs. Bowling Green money line: Eastern Michigan -167, Bowling Green +140

BG: The Falcons are 4-2 against the spread (ATS) over their last six games

EM: The Eagles are 4-1 ATS over their last five games

Eastern Michigan vs. Bowling Green streaming: FuboTV (Try for free)

Why Bowling Green can cover

The Falcons look to carry their momentum from Campbell's winning layup on Saturday into Tuesday to win back-to-back MAC games for the first time this season. Campbell came off the bench for the first time this season on Saturday and that didn't seem to faze him as he finished with 23 points. The junior guard is second on the team in scoring (14.6 points per game) behind senior forward Marcus Johnson, who is averaging 16.1 ppg. Campbell has scored at least 20 points in three straight games.

Bowling Green has one of the better 3-point defenses in the conference, holding teams to the fourth-lowest shooting percentage (34.2%) from deep. Eastern Michigan has won the last two head-to-head matchups, but Bowling Green won nine straight prior.

Why Eastern Michigan can cover

The Eagles have won three straight games and fourth of their last five contests with the only loss during that span coming in an 86-84 overtime loss to Ball State on the road. Fifth-year senior guard Jalen Terry, who spent his first four years playing at Oregon and DePaul, has scored at least 24 points in four straight games and is averaging 28.8 ppg over that stretch. He had 28 points on 9 of 19 shooting, including 6 of 12 on 3-pointers, against Northern Illinois on Saturday.

Terry has been elite from deep lately. He's shot 52.7% from beyond the arc over his last five games while averaging 4.6 made triples over that span. Senior forward Da'Sean Nelson, who played with Terry at DePaul the previous two years, is second behind him in scoring at 16.4 ppg as the two have become one of the better tandems moving from the Big East to the MAC. In conference games only, Nelson is second in scoring (17.8 ppg) and Terry is fourth (17.4 ppg) as they'll be a challenge for Bowling Green to contain.

