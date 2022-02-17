Who's Playing

Buffalo @ Eastern Michigan

Current Records: Buffalo 14-8; Eastern Michigan 9-16

What to Know

Get ready for a Mid-American battle as the Eastern Michigan Eagles and the Buffalo Bulls will face off at 6 p.m. ET on Thursday at George Gervin GameAbove Center. These two teams come into the matchup bolstered by wins in their previous games.

Even if it wasn't a dominant performance, EMU beat the Central Michigan Chippewas 75-70 on Tuesday. The Eagles can attribute much of their success to guard Noah Farrakhan, who had 24 points.

Meanwhile, Buffalo took their contest against the Bowling Green Falcons on Tuesday by a conclusive 112-85 score. Forward Josh Mballa and guard Ronaldo Segu were among the main playmakers for the Bulls as the former posted a double-double on 20 points and 11 boards and the latter had 19 points and six assists in addition to six rebounds.

EMU took a serious blow against Buffalo in the teams' previous meeting earlier this month, falling 102-64. Maybe EMU will have more luck at home instead of on the road? Watch the game and check back on CBS Sports for all the details.

How To Watch

When: Thursday at 6 p.m. ET

Thursday at 6 p.m. ET Where: George Gervin GameAbove Center -- Ypsilanti, Michigan

George Gervin GameAbove Center -- Ypsilanti, Michigan Follow: CBS Sports App

Series History

Buffalo have won seven out of their last nine games against Eastern Michigan.