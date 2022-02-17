Who's Playing
Buffalo @ Eastern Michigan
Current Records: Buffalo 14-8; Eastern Michigan 9-16
What to Know
Get ready for a Mid-American battle as the Eastern Michigan Eagles and the Buffalo Bulls will face off at 6 p.m. ET on Thursday at George Gervin GameAbove Center. These two teams come into the matchup bolstered by wins in their previous games.
Even if it wasn't a dominant performance, EMU beat the Central Michigan Chippewas 75-70 on Tuesday. The Eagles can attribute much of their success to guard Noah Farrakhan, who had 24 points.
Meanwhile, Buffalo took their contest against the Bowling Green Falcons on Tuesday by a conclusive 112-85 score. Forward Josh Mballa and guard Ronaldo Segu were among the main playmakers for the Bulls as the former posted a double-double on 20 points and 11 boards and the latter had 19 points and six assists in addition to six rebounds.
EMU took a serious blow against Buffalo in the teams' previous meeting earlier this month, falling 102-64. Maybe EMU will have more luck at home instead of on the road? Watch the game and check back on CBS Sports for all the details.
How To Watch
- When: Thursday at 6 p.m. ET
- Where: George Gervin GameAbove Center -- Ypsilanti, Michigan
Series History
Buffalo have won seven out of their last nine games against Eastern Michigan.
- Feb 08, 2022 - Buffalo 102 vs. Eastern Michigan 64
- Jan 21, 2021 - Buffalo 92 vs. Eastern Michigan 77
- Feb 04, 2020 - Eastern Michigan 66 vs. Buffalo 62
- Jan 18, 2019 - Buffalo 77 vs. Eastern Michigan 65
- Jan 04, 2019 - Buffalo 74 vs. Eastern Michigan 58
- Jan 23, 2018 - Buffalo 83 vs. Eastern Michigan 69
- Jan 07, 2017 - Buffalo 77 vs. Eastern Michigan 68
- Feb 06, 2016 - Buffalo 80 vs. Eastern Michigan 70
- Jan 12, 2016 - Eastern Michigan 81 vs. Buffalo 69