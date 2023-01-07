Who's Playing
Central Michigan @ Eastern Michigan
Current Records: Central Michigan 6-8; Eastern Michigan 3-11
What to Know
The Eastern Michigan Eagles won both of their matches against the Central Michigan Chippewas last season (99-68 and 75-70) and are aiming for the same result on Saturday. EMU and CMU will face off in a Mid-American battle at 2 p.m. ET at George Gervin GameAbove Center. The Chippewas should still be riding high after a win, while the Eagles will be looking to right the ship.
A victory for EMU just wasn't in the stars on Tuesday as the team never even grasped a temporary lead. 2023 "welcomed" them with a 91-65 beatdown courtesy of the Bowling Green Falcons. It was supposed to be a close contest, and EMU was supposed to come out on top, but neither of those things ended up happening. Guard Noah Farrakhan had a pretty forgettable game, finishing with only seven points on 2-for-12 shooting in his 31 minutes on the court.
Meanwhile, CMU strolled past the Miami (Ohio) RedHawks with points to spare on Tuesday, taking the game 68-56. The Chippewas can attribute much of their success to guard Jesse Zarzuela, who had 19 points.
Eastern Michigan's defeat took them down to 3-11 while Central Michigan's win pulled them up to 6-8. We'll see if the Eagles can steal CMU's luck or if CMU records another victory instead.
How To Watch
- When: Saturday at 2 p.m. ET
- Where: George Gervin GameAbove Center -- Ypsilanti, Michigan
- Follow: CBS Sports App
Series History
Eastern Michigan have won ten out of their last 14 games against Central Michigan.
