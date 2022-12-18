Who's Playing

Detroit @ Eastern Michigan

Current Records: Detroit 5-6; Eastern Michigan 2-9

What to Know

The Detroit Titans are 1-3 against the Eastern Michigan Eagles since December of 2015, but they'll have a chance to close the gap a little bit on Sunday. Detroit will head out on the road to face off against EMU at 3 p.m. ET at George Gervin GameAbove Center. Both teams looked pretty sloppy on the offensive side of the ball the last time they faced off, scoring just 106 points combined.

It was close but no cigar for the Titans as they fell 82-80 to the Charlotte 49ers on Saturday.

Meanwhile, the Eagles came up short against the Niagara Purple Eagles on Sunday, falling 67-60.

The losses put Detroit at 5-6 and EMU at 2-9. A pair of defensive numbers to keep in mind before tip-off: Detroit is stumbling into the game with the 13th most points allowed per game in college basketball, having given up 76.4 on average. EMU has experienced some struggles of their own as they have allowed their opponents to shoot 51% from the floor on average, which is the 361st highest shooting percentage allowed in college basketball. It's possible one of these Achilles' heels will wind up tripping the losing team up.

How To Watch

When: Sunday at 3 p.m. ET

Sunday at 3 p.m. ET Where: George Gervin GameAbove Center -- Ypsilanti, Michigan

George Gervin GameAbove Center -- Ypsilanti, Michigan Follow: CBS Sports App

Series History

Eastern Michigan have won three out of their last four games against Detroit.