Who's Playing

Kent State @ Eastern Michigan

Current Records: Kent State 14-3; Eastern Michigan 4-13

What to Know

The Eastern Michigan Eagles have been on the wrong side of a one-way rivalry with the Kent State Golden Flashes and are hoping to record their first win since Feb. 18 of 2020. EMU and Kent State will face off in a Mid-American battle at 7 p.m. ET Tuesday at George Gervin GameAbove Center. The Golden Flashes should still be feeling good after a victory, while EMU will be looking to regain their footing.

A win for EMU just wasn't in the stars this past Friday as the team never even grasped a temporary lead. They took a serious blow against the Akron Zips, falling 104-67. Guard Emoni Bates had a rough night: he finished with only three points on 1-for-12 shooting in his 26 minutes on the court.

Meanwhile, the Ohio Bobcats typically have all the answers at home, but this past Friday Kent State proved too difficult a challenge. The Golden Flashes secured a 70-65 W over the Bobcats. Kent State can attribute much of their success to forward Miryne Thomas, who had 17 points along with nine boards, and guard Malique Jacobs, who had 17 points and six assists in addition to five rebounds.

The Eagles are the clear underdogs, so they're hoping it's the size of the fight that determines this one. Currently 5-11 against the spread, they haven't been a good investment; on the other hand, Kent State is 12-3 ATS.

EMU is now 4-13 while Kent State sits at 14-3. Two defensive stats to keep in the back of your head while watching: EMU is 359th worst in college basketball in points allowed per game, with 81.5 on average. The Golden Flashes' defense has more to brag about, as they they have been holding their opponents to a field goal percentage of 38.80%, which places them 17th in college basketball. So the cards are definitely stacked in their favor.

How To Watch

When: Tuesday at 7 p.m. ET

Tuesday at 7 p.m. ET Where: George Gervin GameAbove Center -- Ypsilanti, Michigan

George Gervin GameAbove Center -- Ypsilanti, Michigan Follow: CBS Sports App

CBS Sports App Ticket Cost: $9.00

Odds

The Golden Flashes are a big 14-point favorite against the Eagles, according to the latest college basketball odds.

The oddsmakers had a good feel for the line for this one, as the game opened with the Golden Flashes as a 13.5-point favorite.

Over/Under: -111

Series History

Kent State have won seven out of their last 11 games against Eastern Michigan.