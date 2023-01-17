Who's Playing

Kent State @ Eastern Michigan

Current Records: Kent State 14-3; Eastern Michigan 4-13

What to Know

The Eastern Michigan Eagles haven't won a game against the Kent State Golden Flashes since Feb. 18 of 2020, but they'll be looking to end the drought on Tuesday. EMU and Kent State will face off in a Mid-American battle at 7 p.m. ET at George Gervin GameAbove Center. The Golden Flashes should still be riding high after a win, while the Eagles will be looking to get back in the win column.

A victory for EMU just wasn't in the stars this past Friday as the team never even grasped a temporary lead. They were completely outmatched by the Akron Zips on the road and fell 104-67. Guard Emoni Bates had a rough night: he played for 26 minutes but put up just three points on 1-for-12 shooting.

Meanwhile, the Ohio Bobcats typically have all the answers at home, but this past Friday Kent State proved too difficult a challenge. Kent State secured a 70-65 W over the Bobcats. Forward Miryne Thomas and guard Malique Jacobs were among the main playmakers for the Golden Flashes as the former had 17 points in addition to nine boards and the latter had 17 points and six assists along with five rebounds.

The Eagles are now 4-13 while Kent State sits at 14-3. A couple defensive numbers to keep in mind before tip-off: EMU is 359th worst in college basketball in points allowed per game, with 81.5 on average. Kent State's defense has more to brag about, as they they have been holding their opponents to a field goal percentage of 38.80%, which places them 17th in college basketball.

How To Watch

When: Tuesday at 7 p.m. ET

Tuesday at 7 p.m. ET Where: George Gervin GameAbove Center -- Ypsilanti, Michigan

George Gervin GameAbove Center -- Ypsilanti, Michigan

Series History

Kent State have won seven out of their last 11 games against Eastern Michigan.