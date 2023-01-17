Who's Playing
Kent State @ Eastern Michigan
Current Records: Kent State 14-3; Eastern Michigan 4-13
What to Know
The Eastern Michigan Eagles haven't won a game against the Kent State Golden Flashes since Feb. 18 of 2020, but they'll be looking to end the drought on Tuesday. EMU and Kent State will face off in a Mid-American battle at 7 p.m. ET at George Gervin GameAbove Center. The Golden Flashes should still be riding high after a win, while the Eagles will be looking to get back in the win column.
A victory for EMU just wasn't in the stars this past Friday as the team never even grasped a temporary lead. They were completely outmatched by the Akron Zips on the road and fell 104-67. Guard Emoni Bates had a rough night: he played for 26 minutes but put up just three points on 1-for-12 shooting.
Meanwhile, the Ohio Bobcats typically have all the answers at home, but this past Friday Kent State proved too difficult a challenge. Kent State secured a 70-65 W over the Bobcats. Forward Miryne Thomas and guard Malique Jacobs were among the main playmakers for the Golden Flashes as the former had 17 points in addition to nine boards and the latter had 17 points and six assists along with five rebounds.
The Eagles are now 4-13 while Kent State sits at 14-3. A couple defensive numbers to keep in mind before tip-off: EMU is 359th worst in college basketball in points allowed per game, with 81.5 on average. Kent State's defense has more to brag about, as they they have been holding their opponents to a field goal percentage of 38.80%, which places them 17th in college basketball.
How To Watch
- When: Tuesday at 7 p.m. ET
- Where: George Gervin GameAbove Center -- Ypsilanti, Michigan
- Follow: CBS Sports App
Series History
Kent State have won seven out of their last 11 games against Eastern Michigan.
- Feb 05, 2022 - Kent State 90 vs. Eastern Michigan 71
- Jan 18, 2022 - Kent State 56 vs. Eastern Michigan 47
- Feb 20, 2021 - Kent State 64 vs. Eastern Michigan 51
- Mar 09, 2020 - Kent State 86 vs. Eastern Michigan 76
- Feb 18, 2020 - Eastern Michigan 70 vs. Kent State 49
- Feb 16, 2019 - Kent State 71 vs. Eastern Michigan 58
- Jan 12, 2019 - Eastern Michigan 95 vs. Kent State 61
- Feb 06, 2018 - Eastern Michigan 71 vs. Kent State 67
- Jan 31, 2017 - Kent State 70 vs. Eastern Michigan 64
- Feb 13, 2016 - Eastern Michigan 75 vs. Kent State 70
- Jan 26, 2016 - Kent State 73 vs. Eastern Michigan 58