Who's Playing
Northern Illinois @ Eastern Michigan
Current Records: Northern Illinois 6-12; Eastern Michigan 4-14
What to Know
The Eastern Michigan Eagles and the Northern Illinois Huskies will face off in a Mid-American clash at 3:30 p.m. ET Jan. 21 at George Gervin GameAbove Center. The teams split their matchups last year, with NIU winning the first 77-70 at home and the Eagles taking the second 74-72.
The game between EMU and the Kent State Golden Flashes on Tuesday was not a total blowout, but with EMU falling 77-63 at home, it was darn close to turning into one.
Meanwhile, NIU narrowly escaped with a victory as the team sidled past the Miami (Ohio) RedHawks 81-77.
EMU is now 4-14 while the Huskies sit at 6-12. Two defensive stats to keep in the back of your head while watching: The Eagles are stumbling into the matchup with the 359th most points allowed per game in college basketball, having given up 81.3 on average. NIUs have had an even harder time: they are 20th worst in college basketball in points allowed per game, with 75.7 on average. It's possible one of these Achilles' heels will wind up tripping the losing team up.
How To Watch
- When: Saturday at 3:30 p.m. ET
- Where: George Gervin GameAbove Center -- Ypsilanti, Michigan
Series History
Eastern Michigan have won eight out of their last 14 games against Northern Illinois.
- Feb 22, 2022 - Eastern Michigan 74 vs. Northern Illinois 72
- Jan 15, 2022 - Northern Illinois 77 vs. Eastern Michigan 70
- Feb 27, 2021 - Eastern Michigan 91 vs. Northern Illinois 57
- Feb 25, 2020 - Northern Illinois 73 vs. Eastern Michigan 71
- Jan 11, 2020 - Northern Illinois 71 vs. Eastern Michigan 68
- Mar 02, 2019 - Eastern Michigan 75 vs. Northern Illinois 69
- Feb 09, 2019 - Eastern Michigan 57 vs. Northern Illinois 49
- Feb 24, 2018 - Eastern Michigan 82 vs. Northern Illinois 53
- Jan 13, 2018 - Northern Illinois 72 vs. Eastern Michigan 66
- Mar 06, 2017 - Eastern Michigan 72 vs. Northern Illinois 69
- Feb 25, 2017 - Eastern Michigan 84 vs. Northern Illinois 68
- Feb 04, 2017 - Northern Illinois 81 vs. Eastern Michigan 69
- Mar 01, 2016 - Eastern Michigan 75 vs. Northern Illinois 71
- Jan 09, 2016 - Northern Illinois 80 vs. Eastern Michigan 63