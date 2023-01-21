Who's Playing

Northern Illinois @ Eastern Michigan

Current Records: Northern Illinois 6-12; Eastern Michigan 4-14

What to Know

The Eastern Michigan Eagles and the Northern Illinois Huskies will face off in a Mid-American clash at 3:30 p.m. ET Jan. 21 at George Gervin GameAbove Center. The teams split their matchups last year, with NIU winning the first 77-70 at home and the Eagles taking the second 74-72.

The game between EMU and the Kent State Golden Flashes on Tuesday was not a total blowout, but with EMU falling 77-63 at home, it was darn close to turning into one.

Meanwhile, NIU narrowly escaped with a victory as the team sidled past the Miami (Ohio) RedHawks 81-77.

EMU is now 4-14 while the Huskies sit at 6-12. Two defensive stats to keep in the back of your head while watching: The Eagles are stumbling into the matchup with the 359th most points allowed per game in college basketball, having given up 81.3 on average. NIUs have had an even harder time: they are 20th worst in college basketball in points allowed per game, with 75.7 on average. It's possible one of these Achilles' heels will wind up tripping the losing team up.

How To Watch

When: Saturday at 3:30 p.m. ET

Saturday at 3:30 p.m. ET Where: George Gervin GameAbove Center -- Ypsilanti, Michigan

George Gervin GameAbove Center -- Ypsilanti, Michigan Follow: CBS Sports App

Series History

Eastern Michigan have won eight out of their last 14 games against Northern Illinois.