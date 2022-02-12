Who's Playing

Ohio @ Eastern Michigan

Current Records: Ohio 20-4; Eastern Michigan 8-15

What to Know

The Eastern Michigan Eagles will be returning home after a three-game road trip. The Eagles and the Ohio Bobcats will face off in a Mid-American battle at 3:30 p.m. ET on Saturday at George Gervin GameAbove Center. EMU has some work to do to even out the 2-7 series between these two since February of 2016, but a win here would be a good start.

It's never fun to lose, and it's even less fun to lose 102-64, which was the final score in Eastern Michigan's tilt against the Buffalo Bulls on Tuesday.

Meanwhile, Ohio bagged an 81-72 win over the Central Michigan Chippewas on Thursday.

Ohio's victory lifted them to 20-4 while Eastern Michigan's defeat dropped them down to 8-15. We'll see if the Bobcats can repeat their recent success or if EMU bounces back and reverse their fortune.

How To Watch

When: Saturday at 3:30 p.m. ET

Saturday at 3:30 p.m. ET Where: George Gervin GameAbove Center -- Ypsilanti, Michigan

George Gervin GameAbove Center -- Ypsilanti, Michigan Follow: CBS Sports App

Series History

Ohio have won seven out of their last nine games against Eastern Michigan.