Who's Playing
Ohio @ Eastern Michigan
Current Records: Ohio 20-4; Eastern Michigan 8-15
What to Know
The Eastern Michigan Eagles will be returning home after a three-game road trip. The Eagles and the Ohio Bobcats will face off in a Mid-American battle at 3:30 p.m. ET on Saturday at George Gervin GameAbove Center. EMU has some work to do to even out the 2-7 series between these two since February of 2016, but a win here would be a good start.
It's never fun to lose, and it's even less fun to lose 102-64, which was the final score in Eastern Michigan's tilt against the Buffalo Bulls on Tuesday.
Meanwhile, Ohio bagged an 81-72 win over the Central Michigan Chippewas on Thursday.
Ohio's victory lifted them to 20-4 while Eastern Michigan's defeat dropped them down to 8-15. We'll see if the Bobcats can repeat their recent success or if EMU bounces back and reverse their fortune.
How To Watch
- When: Saturday at 3:30 p.m. ET
- Where: George Gervin GameAbove Center -- Ypsilanti, Michigan
- Follow: CBS Sports App
Series History
Ohio have won seven out of their last nine games against Eastern Michigan.
- Feb 03, 2022 - Ohio 81 vs. Eastern Michigan 68
- Feb 25, 2021 - Ohio 86 vs. Eastern Michigan 67
- Jan 18, 2020 - Ohio 60 vs. Eastern Michigan 58
- Jan 07, 2020 - Ohio 74 vs. Eastern Michigan 68
- Feb 12, 2019 - Eastern Michigan 66 vs. Ohio 57
- Jan 20, 2018 - Ohio 72 vs. Eastern Michigan 66
- Feb 14, 2017 - Ohio 79 vs. Eastern Michigan 71
- Jan 14, 2017 - Eastern Michigan 53 vs. Ohio 49
- Feb 16, 2016 - Ohio 86 vs. Eastern Michigan 64