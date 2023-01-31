Who's Playing

Ohio @ Eastern Michigan

Current Records: Ohio 11-10; Eastern Michigan 5-16

What to Know

The Eastern Michigan Eagles are 2-8 against the Ohio Bobcats since February of 2016, but they'll have a chance to close the gap a little bit on Tuesday. EMU and Ohio will face off in a Mid-American battle at 7 p.m. ET at George Gervin GameAbove Center. The Eagles should still be riding high after a win, while Ohio will be looking to right the ship.

EMU didn't have too much breathing room in their game with the Miami (Ohio) RedHawks this past Saturday, but they still walked away with a 74-69 victory.

Meanwhile, Ohio was within striking distance but couldn't close the gap this past Saturday as they fell 83-77 to the Akron Zips.

EMU is now 5-16 while the Bobcats sit at 11-10. EMU is 0-4 after wins this season, and Ohio is 6-3 after losses.

How To Watch

When: Tuesday at 7 p.m. ET

Tuesday at 7 p.m. ET Where: George Gervin GameAbove Center -- Ypsilanti, Michigan

George Gervin GameAbove Center -- Ypsilanti, Michigan Follow: CBS Sports App

Series History

Ohio have won eight out of their last ten games against Eastern Michigan.