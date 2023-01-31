Who's Playing
Ohio @ Eastern Michigan
Current Records: Ohio 11-10; Eastern Michigan 5-16
What to Know
The Eastern Michigan Eagles are 2-8 against the Ohio Bobcats since February of 2016, but they'll have a chance to close the gap a little bit on Tuesday. EMU and Ohio will face off in a Mid-American battle at 7 p.m. ET at George Gervin GameAbove Center. The Eagles should still be riding high after a win, while Ohio will be looking to right the ship.
EMU didn't have too much breathing room in their game with the Miami (Ohio) RedHawks this past Saturday, but they still walked away with a 74-69 victory.
Meanwhile, Ohio was within striking distance but couldn't close the gap this past Saturday as they fell 83-77 to the Akron Zips.
EMU is now 5-16 while the Bobcats sit at 11-10. EMU is 0-4 after wins this season, and Ohio is 6-3 after losses.
How To Watch
- When: Tuesday at 7 p.m. ET
- Where: George Gervin GameAbove Center -- Ypsilanti, Michigan
- Follow: CBS Sports App
Series History
Ohio have won eight out of their last ten games against Eastern Michigan.
- Feb 12, 2022 - Ohio 74 vs. Eastern Michigan 56
- Feb 03, 2022 - Ohio 81 vs. Eastern Michigan 68
- Feb 25, 2021 - Ohio 86 vs. Eastern Michigan 67
- Jan 18, 2020 - Ohio 60 vs. Eastern Michigan 58
- Jan 07, 2020 - Ohio 74 vs. Eastern Michigan 68
- Feb 12, 2019 - Eastern Michigan 66 vs. Ohio 57
- Jan 20, 2018 - Ohio 72 vs. Eastern Michigan 66
- Feb 14, 2017 - Ohio 79 vs. Eastern Michigan 71
- Jan 14, 2017 - Eastern Michigan 53 vs. Ohio 49
- Feb 16, 2016 - Ohio 86 vs. Eastern Michigan 64