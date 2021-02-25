Two teams heading in opposite directions collide when the Ohio Bobcats host the Eastern Michigan Eagles in a Thursday matinee at the Convocation Center in Athens, Ohio. The Bobcats (12-6 overall, 8-4 in MAC) have won five consecutive games and sit in fourth place in the conference. They returned from a three-week layoff due to coronavirus-related cancellations on Tuesday to beat Akron, 90-73. Meanwhile, the Eagles (4-10, 1-9) have dropped six straight games and occupy 10th place in the MAC. They're coming off an 82-69 defeat to Bowling Green.

Tip-off is set for 2 p.m. ET. The Bobcats are favored by 13-points in the latest Ohio vs. Eastern Michigan odds from William Hill Sportsbook, while the over-under for total points scored is 145.

Ohio vs. Eastern Michigan spread: Bobcats -13

Ohio vs. Eastern Michigan over-under: 145 points

OHIO: Dwight Wilson III ranks second in the country in field goal percentage (69.3)

EMU: The Eagles lead the conference in steals per game (9.4)

Why Ohio can cover



Ohio is one of the best teams in the country in sharing the ball. The Bobcats average 17.6 assists per game, which leads the conference and ranks 11th in the nation. They also lead the MAC and rank 13th in the nation in assist-turnover ratio (1.47).

In addition, senior Dwight Wilson III is a highly efficient scorer. The 6-foot-8 forward leads the MAC and ranks second in the country in field goal percentage (69.3). He is on pace to set to break Gary Trent's single-season school record for field goal percentage (65.1). Wilson enters Thursday's matchup averaging 15.6 points and 7.6 rebounds per game.

Why Eastern Michigan can cover

Eastern Michigan is one of the best teams in Div. I at forcing turnovers. The Eagles lead the conference and rank eighth in the country in steals per game (9.4). They also are tops in the MAC and rank 26th in the nation in turnovers forced per game (16.5).

In addition, Ty Groce has been a force at center after playing on the wing last season. The 6-foot-8 senior averages a team-high 14.7 points per game and is shooting 53.0 percent from the field, which ranks second in the conference. He also has scored in double-figures in nine the team's 10 MAC games this season.

