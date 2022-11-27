Who's Playing

UC San Diego @ Eastern Michigan

Current Records: UC San Diego 2-4; Eastern Michigan 1-5

What to Know

The UC San Diego Tritons will hit the road for the second straight game as they head to George Gervin GameAbove Center at 2 p.m. ET on Sunday. If the game is anything like their last meeting in last December, where they won nothing to nothing, we could be in for a big score.

The George Washington Colonials typically have all the answers at home, but on Tuesday the Tritons proved too difficult a challenge. UC San Diego secured a 75-70 W over the Colonials. Among those leading the charge for UC San Diego was Bryce Pope, who had 31 points.

As for the Eastern Michigan Eagles, it looks like they got the smaller half of the wishbone at Thanksgiving dinner. On Wednesday, they lost to the Winthrop Eagles by a decisive 101-87 margin.

The Tritons are now 2-4 while EMU sits at 1-5. Two stats to keep an eye on: UC San Diego is 30th worst in college basketball in points per game, with only 64.7 on average. EMU has experienced some struggles of their own as they are stumbling into the contest with the 361st most points allowed per game in college basketball, having given up 85 on average. It's possible one of these Achilles' heels will wind up tripping the losing team up.

How To Watch

When: Sunday at 2 p.m. ET

Sunday at 2 p.m. ET Where: George Gervin GameAbove Center -- Ypsilanti, Michigan

George Gervin GameAbove Center -- Ypsilanti, Michigan Follow: CBS Sports App

Series History

UC San Diego and Eastern Michigan tied in their last contest.