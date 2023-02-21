Who's Playing

Western Michigan @ Eastern Michigan

Current Records: Western Michigan 7-20; Eastern Michigan 6-21

What to Know

The Eastern Michigan Eagles and the Western Michigan Broncos are set to square off in a Mid-American matchup at 7 p.m. ET Feb. 21 at George Gervin GameAbove Center. WMU will be strutting in after a victory while the Eagles will be stumbling in from a defeat.

A win for EMU just wasn't in the stars this past Friday as the team never even grasped a temporary lead. They ended up on the wrong side of a painful 81-54 walloping at the Kent State Golden Flashes' hands. EMU was surely aware of their 18-point disadvantage in the point spread, but the foreknowledge did nothing to prevent the result. Guard Emoni Bates (15 points) was the top scorer for EMU.

Meanwhile, WMU was able to grind out a solid win over the Ball State Cardinals this past Saturday, winning 78-68.

The Eagles are the favorite in this one, with an expected 3.5-point margin of victory. But bettors beware: they are only 1-3 against the spread when favored.

EMU is now 6-21 while the Broncos sit at 7-20. WMU is 1-5 after wins this season, and EMU is 4-16 after losses.

How To Watch

When: Tuesday at 7 p.m. ET

Tuesday at 7 p.m. ET Where: George Gervin GameAbove Center -- Ypsilanti, Michigan

George Gervin GameAbove Center -- Ypsilanti, Michigan Follow: CBS Sports App

CBS Sports App Ticket Cost: $9.79

Odds

The Eagles are a 3.5-point favorite against the Broncos, according to the latest college basketball odds.

The oddsmakers had a good feel for the line for this one, as the game opened with the Eagles as a 3-point favorite.

Over/Under: -109

See college basketball picks for every single game, including this one, from SportsLine's advanced computer model. Get picks now.

Series History

Eastern Michigan have won eight out of their last 14 games against Western Michigan.