Halftime Report

Only one more half stands between Eastern Washington and the win they were favored to collect coming into this evening. They have jumped out to a quick 40-32 lead against Idaho State.

Eastern Washington entered the match having won three straight and they're just one half away from another. Will they make it four, or will Idaho State step up and spoil it? We'll know soon.

Who's Playing

Idaho State Bengals @ Eastern Washington Eagles

Current Records: Idaho State 11-14, Eastern Washington 16-8

How To Watch

What to Know

We've got another exciting Big Sky matchup on schedule as the Eastern Washington Eagles and the Idaho State Bengals are set to tip at 9:00 p.m. ET on February 15th at Reese Court. Eastern Washington will be looking to keep their seven-game home win streak alive.

Last Saturday, the Eagles were able to grind out a solid victory over the Vandals, taking the game 87-79.

Idaho State aren't just finding sucess at home, as their game on Saturday extended their overall winning streak to three. They sure made it a nail-biter, but they managed to escape with a 68-65 win over the Vikings. 68 seems to be a good number for Idaho State as the squad scooped up a win with the same number of points in their previous game.

The Eagles have been performing incredibly well recently as they've won 12 of their last 13 matches, which provided a nice bump to their 16-8 record this season. As for the Bengals, their win bumped their record up to 11-14.

Keep an eye on the arc in Thursday's match: Eastern Washington have been dynamite from deep this season, having nailed 37.4% of their threes per game. It's a different story for Idaho State, though, as they've only made 31.6% of their threes this season. Given Eastern Washington's sizable advantage in that area, the Bengals will need to find a way to close that gap.

As for their next game, Eastern Washington is the favorite in this one, as the experts expect to see them win by 9.5 points. Those brave souls putting their money on Idaho State against the spread have faith in an upset since their 9-14 ATS record can't hold a candle to Eastern Washington's 15-7.

Odds

Eastern Washington is a big 9.5-point favorite against Idaho State, according to the latest college basketball odds.

The oddsmakers were right in line with the betting community on this one, as the game opened as a 9.5-point spread, and stayed right there.

The over/under is set at 143.5 points.

Series History

Eastern Washington has won 7 out of their last 10 games against Idaho State.